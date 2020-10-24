With benefit of hindsight, did Patriots get post-Brady transition right?

Who will be the next guy after Tom Brady? That question consumed all of New England for the better part of six years, and on Sunday fans will get to see two competing visions of the future play out head to head.
On one hand you have the path New England chose, the one where the Patriots stuck with Brady for as long as possible, cast off his presumed successor and wound up having Cam Newton fall into their lap.
On the other hand is Jimmy Garoppolo, the presumed successor who got away and looms as a fascinating "what if?" over the franchise.
Did New England get it right? Would the franchise have been better off handing the keys to Garoppolo in 2018? That's a fascinating question without an easy answer, so let's try to examine every angle and see just how things might have played out differently, and if the Patriots would have wound up in a better spot.
The case for Garoppolo
If you're an NFL franchise with long-term championship aspirations, there's nothing more important than finding the right guy at quarterback. That's doubly true for a team looking at life after a future Hall of Famer. Get it right and you're the Green Bay Packers going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. Get it wrong and you're the Miami Dolphins after Dan Marino.
Whatever your opinion of Jimmy Garoppolo, it's clear he is a quality starting quarterback who the Patriots could have built around for the next decade.
Since being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Garoppolo has gone 23-8 as the starter (playoffs included) while posting respectable, if not spectacular, numbers in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Having spent four years in New England's system prior to being traded, it's easy to imagine Garoppolo performing just as well, if not better, had he stuck around.
As for the logistics of transitioning from Brady to Garoppolo, it would have been fairly straightforward. If the Patriots hadn't traded Garoppolo, he presumably would have remained the backup for the rest of the 2017 season, which ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. According to Jeff Benedict's new book "The Dynasty," Brady wanted out after the Super Bowl loss, so if Garoppolo was still around and the Patriots decided to make the switch, it would have been as simple as letting Brady walk and signing the free agent Garoppolo to a long-term deal.
What might the last two years have looked like with Garoppolo under center instead of Brady? Probably not much different, with one essential caveat we'll get to in a bit. Garoppolo missed most of the 2018 season with a torn ACL — and we can never know if this would have happened under different circumstances — but his 2019 production isn't far off from Brady's over his last two years in New England. Garoppolo completed 69.1% his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year, while Brady completed 63.2% of his passes while averaging 4,206 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions from 2018-19.
But more important than matching Brady's production would be the long-term security Garoppolo would have provided. Had he stuck around, there would be no questions about New England's quarterback situation going forward, and it's reasonable to expect that as long as Bill Belichick and Garoppolo were together, the Patriots would remain at least a playoff contender.
All of that sounds great, right? Well, that long-term stability would have come at a big cost, one we can't ignore when comparing the two possible pathways the franchise could have followed.
The Super Bowl factor
Remember that caveat I mentioned earlier? If the Patriots had kept Garoppolo, there is a really good chance the team wouldn't have won its sixth Super Bowl title in 2018.
Yes, the 41-year-old Brady didn't perform to his usual standards in 2019, and yes, Garoppolo would have been perfectly capable of leading the Patriots to an 11-5 record and a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
What Garoppolo would not have been able to do, however, was beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
Think back to just what went down that night at Arrowhead Stadium. Faced with sub-zero temperatures, a rabid and desperate Kansas City crowd and an ascendant Chiefs team ready to make the leap, Brady led the Patriots on three go-ahead scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime, including an epic march downfield in overtime in which Brady converted on 3rd and 10 three times to set up Rex Burkhead's game-winning score. That was the kind of performance that made Brady special, and there's no way Garoppolo would have been able to outduel Patrick Mahomes like that.
How do we know? Well, Garoppolo was basically in exactly the same position this past February in Super Bowl LIV and couldn't get the job done. With a chance to win the game in the final minutes he overthrew a wide open Emmanuel Sanders and then took a sack on fourth down that effectively ended the game.
Obviously it's not fair to hold that against Garoppolo — there's only one Tom Brady, after all — but after three years we can confidently say that while Garoppolo is good, he's not great.
The Patriots did not lose a future Hall of Famer. We're not looking at a Babe Ruth situation, or some kind of alternate reality where the Packers traded Rodgers to stick with Favre for an extra two years. Garoppolo is perfectly fine, but he's also basically Kirk Cousins, and there's no guarantee the Patriots ever would have won that sixth Super Bowl title with him under center.
So that brings us to today. In 2020, the New England Patriots are six-time Super Bowl champions but facing an uncertain future at quarterback. The jury is still out on Newton, who has the right personality for the job but has delivered inconsistent production through the first six weeks. He could still finish strong and prove himself the right man to lead the Patriots over the next few years, or he could just as easily be a one-year wonder, leaving the Patriots with major questions going forward.
Was trading Garoppolo the right call? Honestly, it all comes down to how much you value that sixth Super Bowl title. If you believe the championship was worth a couple of uncertain years down the road, then the Patriots played things perfectly. If not and you think Garoppolo could have won the sixth title and more, then you're within your right to second guess.
Mac Cerullo
