WEST NEWBURY — When the Pentucket girls basketball team took the court on Wednesday, what would normally have been a packed gym was basically empty. The team celebrated its Senior Night and picked up a decisive win over Hamilton-Wenham without the usual cacophony, but among the few in the building was freshman Kaylie Dalgar, who livestreamed the proceedings with a smartphone from the stands as an audience of more than 200 followed along.
“I have family down in Florida that hasn’t been able to see a game, so I’m honestly very lucky that we have that,” said Pentucket senior Mackenzie Currie. “I know a bunch of girls have family all over the place and we’re lucky that our extended families can watch our games too.”
With fans largely unable to attend games in person this winter, local schools have stepped up their efforts to provide livestreaming options to parents, students and anyone else who might want to follow along. Doing so has provided the added benefit of allowing far-flung relatives the opportunity to watch games they couldn’t have otherwise, and school officials say they expect the effort to continue even after the pandemic is over.
“It’s something that has come as a result to a lot of schools because of the COVID pandemic, but going forward it could be great for us when COVID is gone,” said Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton.
All 11 Cape Ann League schools have set up their own livestreaming options for the winter, with some handling the production themselves while others are relying on local broadcast organizations or sport booster groups.
At Newburyport High, for instance, the process of developing broadcast infrastructure actually began before the pandemic arrived. Newburyport athletic director Kyle Hodsdon said the school started installing cameras at the football stadium and gym in December of 2019, and the thought process at the time was to help make games more accessible to extended family members who couldn’t attend in person.
“When COVID started, people were scrambling to come up with ways to televise and livestream games, but we had our process in place,” Hodsdon said. “The quality of indoors is much better than outdoors, but the angle is great, the clarity is great and it shows the running score and time at the bottom like a television would.”
Newburyport’s system does not require a production crew and games are streamed over the NFHS Network, which provides streams for thousands of high school games across the country. The one drawback for viewers compared to Facebook Live and other streams is that the NFHS Network requires a subscription to access, either $11 per month or $69 annually.
For the other local schools, a constellation of streaming providers have popped up to ensure games remain accessible to fans. That includes outlets like ACTV and Triton VTV, as well as booster hosted livestreams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and more.
“It’s really great that a lot of parents around the CAL have stepped up and made this option available,” said Triton boys basketball coach Ted Schruender. “From what I can tell all the facilities have done a great job making it visually friendly, you can see the games well and it’s great how people around the league have been stepping up and being super helpful with one another.”
The process of broadcasting games has come with some growing pains. Thornton said they struggled to stream soccer and field hockey games during the fall because without access to bleachers there often wasn’t a good vantage point to film. Some high school gyms also don’t get good service, which makes setting up a stream on a smartphone difficult, but with practice most schools have figured out how to deliver a good product.
And best of all, the broadcast remains available even after the game is over.
“I know when I drive home by the time I get home they’re already up on YouTube and they’re really professionally done and archived for future enjoyment,” said Triton athletic director Tim Alberts.
For a full list of streaming options for CAL schools, visit: https://www.mersd.org/domain/871.
