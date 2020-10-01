The Newburyport cross country program has been a model of consistency going back decades. For as long as anyone can remember, the Clippers have always ranked among the best teams in the Cape Ann League, they have always called Maudslay State Park their home and Don Hennigar has always been the head coach.
But due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, things are going to look a lot different for Newburyport this fall.
Earlier this month Hennigar announced that he will be taking a leave of absence from coaching due to the risks posed by the coronavirus. In his place assistant coach Matt Valli will be charged with leading the Clippers through what promises to be the strangest season anyone has ever been a part of.
Valli, a former Pentucket runner who has been on Hennigar’s staff the past few years, said he’s ready for the opportunity.
“I very lucky to work with Coach Hennigar for the past three or four years. I’ve also had the pleasure of working with him at the running store for the last nine years, and I pretty much took his PE job at the Bresnahan when he retired. I’ve learned a lot from him and I continue to talk to him a lot, so I feel pretty confident,” Valli said. “Really the only thing that has been a big thing is being in a pandemic, so it’s kind of dealing with all the rules and regulations and making sure everyone is safe and doing what we have to do to have a season.”
The pandemic will have wide reaching effects on all of high school sports this fall, but the biggest impact specific to Newburyport is the loss of Maudslay State Park for home meets. The program will not be permitted to host any races at its home course, meaning the Clippers will be forced to compete exclusively on the road.
Valli said the silver lining in the situation is that the team is still allowed to practice at Maudslay, and he said his athletes are taking things in stride.
“They’re doing really well, we’re able to practice there and everyone is really happy to be a part of the team and run,” Valli said. “So they have a really good attitude.”
Even with all the disruption, one thing that shouldn’t change is Newburyport’s level of talent. Both the boys and girls teams are coming off Division 4 championship seasons and return several key runners who should rank among the league’s best again.
For the boys, top runners Peter King, Dreese Fadil and Owen Roberts all placed inside the top 30 at the Division 5 meet, and senior captain Brendan Kealey is also expected to contend near the front of the pack.
As for the girls, sophomore Hailey LaRosa was one of the Clippers’ breakout stars a year ago, and she should help lead a group that also returns senior standouts like Caroline Kelly, Caroline Walsh and Clara Riley.
“I feel these kids come to practice and work hard and have a great attitude and they’re willing to compete, so I think we have a great roster and we’re just going to have to see how it goes,” Valli said. “I feel very confident in the athletes for sure.”
Newburyport will open its season Thursday against North Reading at Ipswich River Park.
