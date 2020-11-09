With injuries abound, unique opportunities await young Patriots

The New England Patriots are the walking wounded, with an injury report so long you’d be forgiven if you mistook it for the full roster.
Heading into Monday’s game against the winless New York Jets, the Patriots have 19 players listed on the injury report. Five have already been ruled out, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness). Another 14 players are listed as questionable, including all of the Patriots’ active tight ends, three defensive linemen and kicker Nick Folk.
That’s not ideal, especially for a 2-5 team that already had enough question marks at those positions. But in a “next man up” league where COVID-19 has hamstrung teams’ ability to add outside players on the fly, the injuries also could provide an opportunity for some of New England’s young players to earn their shot.
One player already getting such a chance is defensive tackle Nick Thurman, who spent all of last year on the practice squad but who has now played in five games for New England this year. An undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston in 2018, Thurman was recently added to the 53-man roster for the first time in his career and is now receiving roughly the same playing time as more established defensive tackles like Adam Butler and Guy before his injury.
“I just thank God first and just thank the coaches for having the trust in me to just come out there and represent the Patriots,” said Thurman, who compared his initial call-up to playing in his first varsity or college games. “All of the work is just being shown now.”
With so many injuries to account for, New England will almost certainly rely on additional practice squad call-ups this weekend, though who exactly gets the call won’t be known until shortly before game time.
One good bet is Rashod Berry, who made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos and could potentially become a rare two-way player in the NFL. A stud tight end and defensive lineman at Ohio State, Berry has primarily practiced with the defense since joining New England but could give the Patriots a boost at two positions of need if called upon.
“Yeah, definitely. He played that position for two years at Ohio State,” said Bill Belichick earlier this week. “Rashod’s a very willing player, willing to do whatever he’s asked to do. So, yeah, I mean, at this point, when you have to try to create depth on your roster, those are the kind of options that you’d want to look at.”
With Guy already ruled out, fellow defensive tackles Bill Murray or Ryan Glasgow could potentially join Thurman on the gameday roster. Rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who was drafted in the fifth round this spring before losing the kicker competition to Folk during training camp, might also get his first NFL opportunity if Folk is unable to kick.
The Patriots will also need another wide receiver with only three healthy on the 53-man roster. Isaiah Zuber has already gotten a handful of touches in live games, and Kristian Wilkerson or Mason Kinsey may be due for a call-up as well.
With the gameday roster due to be finalized by 4 p.m., we should know a couple hours before kickoff who might factor into the Patriots gameplan. Regardless of how things shake out, a great opportunity awaits some of the practice squad players who have spent their whole lives dreaming about and working towards an NFL opportunity.
For some, that dream might be on the verge of coming true.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.