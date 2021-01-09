BYFIELD — When Triton athletes learned that winter sports were going forward, one of the big questions on everyone’s mind was whether or not fans would be allowed. Balancing the desire for parents to watch their kids with the need to ensure a safe environment, the school decided to allow only seniors’ families, that way those parents would get the opportunity to see their kids play for the last time.
When Stephen and Stacey Hoggard heard the news, they were delighted, but it also gave them pause. Their daughter Emily was the only senior on the Triton girls basketball team, which meant they would be the only fans allowed in the gym to watch the Vikings play all season.
That was the scene Friday night, as the Hoggards were the only fans in Triton’s spacious gym to watch as the Vikings routed Rockport 47-22 in their season opener.
Beyond the winning performance, Triton made sure it was a special night for the family, recognizing Emily with a Senior Night celebration to ensure that she got that traditional senior recognition even if the season winds up being cut short prematurely down the road.
“It was certainly different from years past but I think it was so kind of the parents and the administration to let us do this tonight,” Stacey said. “It was certainly still special and I know it was special to Emily.”
Under the direction of new head coach Bryan Shields, Triton dominated Rockport from wire to wire, unleashing a relentless defensive effort to keep Rockport contained the entire way. Triton almost shut out Rockport in the first quarter, allowing the game’s first basket with under a minute to play in the frame, and progressively extended its lead from there. The Vikings pulled ahead 27-14 at halftime and 35-17 after the third quarter before finishing strong in the fourth.
Normally a performance like that would have brought the house down, but even amid a far more subdued scene, Emily said just getting back on the court after all the uncertainty leading into the winter was great, and having her parents in the stands even moreso.
“It’s been different obviously, I’ve been playing here for four years, I’m so used to the crowds being full of parents,” Emily said. “So it’s different but kind of special, honestly.”
Though Hoggard did not score, she did contribute five rebounds as part of a balanced team effort. Molly Kimball and Maeve Heffernan led the way offensively with 11 points each, with Olivia Kiricoples adding six points and seven rebounds and Riley Bell five points. Rockport’s Kylie Schrock was responsible for the majority of her team’s production, accounting for 14 of her team’s 22 points while also grabbing six rebounds.
Shields, who previously coached boys basketball at Manchester Essex and Georgetown before arriving at Triton, praised his team’s performance and said they did a great job executing the defensive gameplan they’d worked on in practice. He also said they have made his life easy despite being a new coach in the age of COVID-19, and while playing before a crowd of just two fans was “really weird,” he was thrilled that his senior captain and her family got their moment.
“I think it meant the world to her, I think it means the world to her parents, and it’s an experience you can never get back,” Shields said. “So I’m thrilled that even despite all the hard times, to be able to get that in is awesome.”
Triton (1-0) is scheduled to host Georgetown on Monday at 5:45 p.m.
Triton 47, Rockport 22
Triton (47): Kimball 3-2-11, C. Frary 2-0-4, Heffernan 4-3-11, Hoggard 0-0-0, Renda 2-0-4, Kiricoples 3-0-6, Bell 2-0-5, Leavitt 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 1-0-2, Hathaway 2-0-4, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-47
3-pointers: Kimball 3, Bell
Rockport: 2 12 3 5 — 22
Triton (1-0): 13 14 8 12 — 47
