When news broke that football wasn't going to happen this fall, Brady Dore was crushed. The senior running back on the Amesbury football team had been a big part of the team's recent success and he had been looking forward to a big finish to his high school career.
But alongside the disappointment came an unexpected opportunity. Yes, he'd have to wait until at least the early spring to play football, but maybe in the meantime he could play another sport to keep in shape?
"I wanted to keep myself busy through the fall," Dore said, noting that he needed an outlet as he applied for college and worked through a tough academic schedule. "I wanted to play a sport, and I'd played soccer before, so I thought I'd give it a try."
As part of its plan to resume high school sports amid the pandemic, the MIAA created a floating "Fall 2" season in the early spring so that higher risk sports like football could be moved without conflicting with winter and spring sports. Officials also voted to allow athletes to participate in all four seasons if they wished, creating a unique opportunity for fall athletes to play an additional sport they couldn't have before.
This fall a handful of football players have taken advantage, with about a half dozen on varsity rosters and a couple even seeing meaningful playing time. Dore and fellow running back Jeremy Lopez are both on Amesbury boys soccer's varsity roster, and the undefeated Newburyport boys soccer team currently boasts football stars Trevor Ward, John Donovan and Finn Sullivan.
Ward has been the most productive of the bunch, playing significant time on a Newburyport defense that has only allowed one goal (on a penalty kick) all season. He also recorded an assist in Newburyport's 4-0 win over Amesbury, and as a former soccer player growing up he said it's been great getting to play with his old teammates from youth soccer one more time.
"I played soccer from when I was eight up until eighth grade on top of football, and so in eighth grade I had to choose," said Ward, who has recorded 1,046 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in two seasons of varsity football. "I'm thankful I had the opportunity to play it again."
Though none of the football players have had a transformative impact on their new teams, they have made a notable impression in terms of team culture. Coming from a football environment that demands hard work and dedication, the players have brought that same approach to their new sport.
For Amesbury boys soccer, which has endured three consecutive winless seasons, having two new upperclassmen who have helped lead Amesbury football to consecutive Division 5 North Finals appearances has been especially welcome.
"Oh yeah, definitely, them just showing up to practice every day, all of the boys have the same mindset, they know what it takes to win," said Amesbury boys soccer coach Madison MacLean. "Jeremy and Brady are coming from a different dynamic and they're bringing that to the team, but they all want to win and they all want a change this season, so it's nice to have them to encourage their teammates and to have two extra upperclassmen who know what it takes to win."
Though football season isn't scheduled to begin until late February, the Newburyport and Amesbury football teams are holding fall workout programs to help make the most of the downtime. The players taking part in other sports are not able to participate in those, but that hasn't been an issue for their coaches.
"When it became a possibility of having our season separately and opening the possibility of playing an additional sport, our guys knew we're all for it," said Amesbury football coach Colin McQueen. "I like my guys to compete and if they can compete in another sport and still be competitive at the varsity level, or even the sub-varsity level, we're all for that."
With the pandemic still a threat and so much lingering uncertainty, it's not clear what the winter and spring will have in store for high school athletics. But whether things shut down again or the football transplants have the chance to become the area's first four-sport athletes, they are all grateful for the opportunity to compete, even if it's not in the way they envisioned their fall playing out.
