MERRIMAC — Under normal circumstances, Pat Freiermuth would have spent the past two months with his Penn State football teammates gearing up for the coming season. There would have been meetings, practices and eventually the annual Blue-White Game, which typically draws tens of thousands of fans for spring football's grand finale.
Those preparations have continued, but since the coronavirus outbreak began Freiermuth and his teammates have been forced to adjust to life working from home just like everyone else.
"I haven't been home this long since I left high school to go to college, so it's been nice being home with my brother and sister and my mom and dad, just spending time with them," said Freiermuth, a 6-foot-5 tight end and a former Pentucket and Brooks School standout. "We've been in Zoom meetings with the team, the position group and the offense, and also working out. It's good, it's definitely challenging not being able to go to the gym or having an ideal setup, but I'm trying to find creative ways to work out."
Freiermuth has been back home in Merrimac the last two months, where he has worked as best he can to prepare for the upcoming season away from his teammates. Unable to practice or work out as a team, the focus has largely shifted to remote meetings, and the main priority recently has been working to install new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's system.
"We Zoom every couple of days the amount of time the NCAA allows us to meet," Freiermuth said. "We'll do that, go over the playbook, go over the installs, we did that all spring ball and now this is kind of our break before our summer session ramps up [today]. So we'll continue to be on Zoom, continue to go over the installs and kind of make sure everyone is on the same page with the offense."
Luckily Freiermuth hasn't had to do it alone. His older brother Tim, a fellow Pentucket football alum who joined Bentley University's coaching staff the same week as the outbreak began, is also back home. The two have a white board in their basement and have been working together to analyze their respective offenses and defenses.
Freiermuth said he's also been working with former Athletic Evolution's Erik Kaloyanides, a former Syracuse football player who has kept him on track physically despite the unusual circumstances.
"We've been doing creative ways to work out, it's been fun, he's been really pushing me hard," Freiermuth said. "My body feels good, I don't feel like I've lost any gains or anything so I'm feeling good."
Had things played out differently, Freiermuth might not be preparing for his junior season at Penn State, but for his rookie year in the NFL. Because he spent a fifth year in high school after repeating his sophomore year at the Brooks School, he was eligible for this spring's NFL Draft despite having only completed two years in college.
Because of how uncommon it is for a player to jump to the NFL that quickly, Freiermuth didn't know for sure that he was eligible until head coach James Franklin and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen pulled him aside late and the season and told him it was an option.
Had he declared, Freiermuth likely would have been the consensus top tight end available and a possible first-round pick, but he ultimately decided he'd be better served developing further before making the jump.
"I got very positive feedback but I felt that I needed to come back another year or even two years to come back and develop more," Freiermuth said. "So that's why I decided to stay, I feel like there is room to improve on both the passing game and run blocking, so I just have to continue to work hard and we'll see what happens."
With the world still in a state of flux due to the pandemic, it's not clear whether Penn State's season will proceed on schedule or if it will have to be moved to the winter or even the spring. Regardless of what the future holds, Freiermuth said his focus remains on improving as a player and being ready to help the team win, no matter when the season begins.
"I've just got to continue to help guys stay focused and stay positive to come back and expect to play in the fall, that's our whole program's mentality right now," Freiermuth said. "We're not taking a step back, we're trying to use this to grow, so as of right now our mindset is we're playing in the fall, we're going to be back in the fall and if we continue to do that we're going to be in a good spot when we get back."
***
Life of Fry
When he's not working out, taking part in team meetings or engaged in any other kinds of football activities, Pat Freiermuth has been making the most of his newfound time back at home with his family. He and his siblings have been making TikToks — it's a new social network for sharing videos, mostly of people lip-synching and dancing to popular songs — watching a lot of Jersey Shore, and Pat said he's even taken on the responsibility of cutting his brother Tim's hair.
"I just cut it today actually and it looks pretty good," Freiermuth said. "If the whole football thing doesn't work out maybe I can do that."
***
An all-time talent
Last week Pat Freiermuth was named to the Daily News All-Decade Football Team, and at the rate he's going he'll likely have a case as one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Greater Newburyport all together. After a highly successful high school career at Pentucket and the Brooks School, Freiermuth immediately earned the starting tight end job at Penn State as a true freshman and already ranks among the school's top receiving tight ends. Here are his numbers through two seasons at Penn State
Year GP Rec Yds TD
2018 13 26 368 8
2019 13 43 507 7
Totals 26 69 875 15
