Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile races to be held virtually in late July

The Newburyport Lions Club Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile races are always among the biggest local sporting events of the year. Last year’s races drew more than 2,000 runners to the streets of Newburyport, and over time the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for eye research and for local charities.
While this year’s race won’t draw any crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers still hope to put on a successful event that can keep the tradition alive even in an untraditional time.
This year’s 61st annual Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile races will be held virtually, with runners being given the opportunity to complete a 5K or a 10-mile run at any time or place of their choosing. Participants can upload their times via the RaceJoy app between July 14-28, and those who register will receive a t-shirt, a running bib, a custom designed medal and a participation certificate with their official time.
Don Carey, the Newburyport Lions Club’s acting race chair, said the Lions Club is excited to be able to keep the race going even after the traditional live race had to be canceled due to Covid-19.
“It’s something new to us,” Carey said of the virtual race.
Originally founded in 1960, the Yankee Homecoming race was taken over by the Newburyport Lions Club in the early 1980s, with Jon Pearson serving as race director since 1982. Since the Lions Club took over, it has raised $712,161 for Massachusetts Eye Research and donated thousands more to local charities and scholarship programs, Carey said.
Incoming Lions Club president Bob LaFrance said that mission has become more important than ever in today’s age of Covid-19.
“We want to continue to support all the soup kitchens and food pantries that we’ve been supporting, as well as all the other charities in town,” said LaFrance, who also thanked the Institution for Savings for its support as a primary sponsor.
Registration for this year’s races will be $30, and participants can either sign up to run the traditional 5K or 10-mile route around Newburyport or by registering to run “anywhere,” which could include a custom route around your own neighborhood, a trail run, laps up and down the stairs or even a long run on the treadmill.
Regardless of the selection, runners can use their favorite GPS tracking device or app to log their distance and time, and starting on July 14 runners will be able to upload their times to the RaceJoy app, where the official results will be compiled.
For more information and to register for the Yankee Homecoming 5K and 10-mile races, visit https://yankeerace.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.