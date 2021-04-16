WEST NEWBURY — When Silas Bucco first tried out for football as a freshman, everyone in the Pentucket program could tell he had potential. He was quick, intelligent and hard working, but at 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds he was also hugely overmatched physically.
Eventually, while subbing in at quarterback in a freshman game, Bucco suffered a serious concussion. That was enough for his parents, who pulled him out and told him that he wouldn’t be allowed to play football again until he was big enough to handle the competition.
Challenge accepted.
Over the past three years Bucco has committed himself to the weight room, spending hours working out alongside the football team to develop his body. Now standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Bucco is one of the best athletes at the school, and this year he was finally able to convince his family to let him give football another try.
“For me to come back again, which I’ve always wanted to do, my parents wanted me to put on some weight and size,” Bucco said. “Thank god I grew, ate a lot, gained some weight and finally convinced them to let me play this year.”
Bucco’s return has been a gift to Pentucket, which lost most of its 2019 starters to graduation and came into the year as one of the Cape Ann League’s youngest teams. Though he had some catching up to do early after not playing for three years, it wasn’t long before Bucco became one of the team’s top wide receivers.
“He’s brought stability, he’s got a great work ethic, very coachable, he’s a team player,” said Pentucket co-head coach Steve Hayden. “I wish we had 11 of him.”
The seeds of Bucco’s comeback were planted all the way back in his sophomore year, when the young Pentucket standout began regularly attending the football team’s morning lifts. He knew he wanted to play again even back then, but he didn’t tell his teammates or coaches that was his goal until he was a junior.
That work didn’t go unnoticed, and when Bucco got the green light to come back, his coaches and teammates were delighted.
“It almost doesn’t feel like he’s back because he’s always worked out with us relentlessly, so he’s always been around the team even in the years he hasn’t actually been with us,” said co-head coach Dan Leary.
“I’ve been lucky enough to coach him in basketball too and he brings a lot of intangibles you want in your program,” Leary continued. “He also brings some physical tools as a receiver that we were looking for after losing so many talented guys last year.”
Between the pandemic, the unusual timing of the season and the ongoing construction at Pentucket Regional High School, this wouldn’t be an easy season for anyone, especially someone who has been out of football for three years. Having to miss two weeks in the preseason due to a COVID-19 pause didn’t help either, but Bucco said his teammates and coaches were a huge help in getting him up to speed, and in a perverse sign of the times, the pause wasn’t anything unusual for him either.
“It’s funny. I played in a fall baseball league where we got shut down for two weeks, then at the beginning of basketball we got shut down for two weeks, and then at the start of football too,” Bucco said. “It comes down to staying ready for coming back. At this point I’m kind of used to it, as sad as that is. [That was] the third shut down that I’ve gone through.”
Through his team’s first three games, Bucco is Pentucket’s leading receiver with nine catches for 87 yards, and this Saturday the team will be looking to pick up its first win when it faces Amesbury at Landry Stadium. Once the season is over Bucco will shift his focus to baseball and then move on to the University of Rhode Island, but in the meantime he is enjoying his return to football as long as he can.
“It’s been awesome to be back,” Bucco said. “The first game back was a Friday night game, and there’s nothing like a Friday night game, under the lights with my teammates, it was special.”
