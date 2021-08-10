Normally a short reliever, CJ Zemetres came up in a big way for the Rowley NorEasters on Tuesday night.
After only pitching eight total innings during the regular season, Zemetres tossed seven strong innings of three-hit ball to lift the NorEasters to a 4-1 win over the Kingston Night Owls at Haverhill Stadium. With the victory, the North Shore Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series is now tied 1-1.
The Night Owls won Game 1, 9-0, on Monday night.
“He pitched great,” said NorEasters coach Tim Southall. “We had a short bullpen tonight so he stepped up for us big time.”
Offensively, Newburyport’s Scott Webster, who plays at Southern New Hampshire University, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to push Rowley’s lead to 4-1. Jacob Deziel and Will Frain also each added a pair of hits for the winners.
Game 3 will be Wednesday night at Haverhill Stadium with first pitch set for 5:45 p.m.
