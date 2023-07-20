Pan Mass

The Pan Mass Challenge has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research over its 44 years in action.

NEEDHAM – On Aug. 5 and 6, more than 6,000 riders from around the globe, including 81 residents from around the Greater Newburyport area, will pedal in the 44th Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC). These cyclists will come together with the common goal of raising a record-breaking $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).

If achieved, this would be the single-largest gift Dana-Farber has ever received, bringing the PMC’s total contribution in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.

As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.

“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”

Riders and volunteers will travel from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE.

Here are the local riders from the Daily News area:

Amesbury (13)

Jamie Backstrom

Katherine Brown

Shea DiFazio

Robert DiFazio

Diane Legg

David Legg

Margaret McCarthy

Patty Mellon

Mike Mellon

Aaron Millett

Emily Olmstead

Robin Schell

Matthew Walsh

Byfield (5)

Richard Kmiec

Kimberly Rock

Brynn Woessner

Thomas Woessner

James Wogan

Georgetown (8)

James Davenport

Ryan Dix

Bob Holmes

Billy McSheffrey

Mark Ostrowski

Marc Seaver

Harry Takis

Jeff Tellier

Merrimac (3)

Linda Carpino

Jon Ciccone

Whitney Grace

Newbury (7)

Deb Avery

Nancy Forristall

Wesley Forsyth

Todd Gustafson

Jack Gustafson

Sarah Wigglesworth

Wes Wigglesworth

Newburyport (27)

Susan Allen

Kent Allen

Michael Barlow

Jake Barlow

Ken Brown

Bree Buxbaum

Marc Cendron

Nicholas Corvinus

Lisa Davidson

Justin Doyle

Michael Green

John Harding

Matthew Jacobs

Andrew Landers

Nancy Lauricella

Thomas Mahon

Peter McNamee

Michele Norton

Kathie Oneil

Steve Riggins

Barbara Riley

Alan Silverman

Greg Silverman

Jeffrey Simes

Frank Smietana

Todd Stringer

Ben Weetman

West Newbury (5)

Cindy Ditullio

Cathy Ellis

William Pabst

Michael Trotta

Matthew Warden

Rowley (8)

Ken Daniels

Kristen Donoghue

Tom Finn

Yancy Lent

Johanna Lent

Emma Morland

Erik Morland

Susan Scheuer

Salisbury (1)

Charles Flynn

Seabrook (3)

Michael Jeans

James Roach

Joy Young

South Hampton (1)

Careyanne Davis

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser.

The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor.

The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers.

For more information, visit www.pmc.org.

