NEEDHAM – On Aug. 5 and 6, more than 6,000 riders from around the globe, including 81 residents from around the Greater Newburyport area, will pedal in the 44th Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC). These cyclists will come together with the common goal of raising a record-breaking $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).
If achieved, this would be the single-largest gift Dana-Farber has ever received, bringing the PMC’s total contribution in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.
As the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, the fully supported bike-a-thon includes one and two-day routes, from 25 to 211 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will be donated directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC accounts for more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor.
“The steadfast commitment of the PMC community year after year continues to inspire me,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With our sights set on a record-breaking fundraising goal for PMC 2023, I’m grateful for the continued support from all PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and sponsors and I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road together this August.”
Riders and volunteers will travel from 43 states and 8 countries to participate in PMC Ride Weekend festivities in Massachusetts. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer, and 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof of the PMC mission. There are also 150 Dana-Farber employees committed to the cause as riders and volunteers, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.
The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation and M&T Bank. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE.
Here are the local riders from the Daily News area:
Amesbury (13)
Jamie Backstrom
Katherine Brown
Shea DiFazio
Robert DiFazio
Diane Legg
David Legg
Margaret McCarthy
Patty Mellon
Mike Mellon
Aaron Millett
Emily Olmstead
Robin Schell
Matthew Walsh
Byfield (5)
Richard Kmiec
Kimberly Rock
Brynn Woessner
Thomas Woessner
James Wogan
Georgetown (8)
James Davenport
Ryan Dix
Bob Holmes
Billy McSheffrey
Mark Ostrowski
Marc Seaver
Harry Takis
Jeff Tellier
Merrimac (3)
Linda Carpino
Jon Ciccone
Whitney Grace
Newbury (7)
Deb Avery
Nancy Forristall
Wesley Forsyth
Todd Gustafson
Jack Gustafson
Sarah Wigglesworth
Wes Wigglesworth
Newburyport (27)
Susan Allen
Kent Allen
Michael Barlow
Jake Barlow
Ken Brown
Bree Buxbaum
Marc Cendron
Nicholas Corvinus
Lisa Davidson
Justin Doyle
Michael Green
John Harding
Matthew Jacobs
Andrew Landers
Nancy Lauricella
Thomas Mahon
Peter McNamee
Michele Norton
Kathie Oneil
Steve Riggins
Barbara Riley
Alan Silverman
Greg Silverman
Jeffrey Simes
Frank Smietana
Todd Stringer
Ben Weetman
West Newbury (5)
Cindy Ditullio
Cathy Ellis
William Pabst
Michael Trotta
Matthew Warden
Rowley (8)
Ken Daniels
Kristen Donoghue
Tom Finn
Yancy Lent
Johanna Lent
Emma Morland
Erik Morland
Susan Scheuer
Salisbury (1)
Charles Flynn
Seabrook (3)
Michael Jeans
James Roach
Joy Young
South Hampton (1)
Careyanne Davis
About the Pan-Mass Challenge
The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser.
The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor.
The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers.
For more information, visit www.pmc.org.
