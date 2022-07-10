A handful of area baseball stars took center stage the past couple of weeks at the 40th annual Bay State Games.
Playing for Team Northeast, which was coached by former Triton baseball and football coach Ryan McCarthy, the team went an undefeated 5-0 and won a gold medal. Locals on the team were Newburyport’s Jack Sullivan and Connor Stick, Triton’s Jake Lennon and Tim Hussey, Georgetown’s Jake Gilbo and Jake Gilstein, Whittier Tech’s Nathan Dietenhofer of Salisbury and Bishop Fenwick’s Marco Carrillo of Byfield.
Some highlights from the tournament were Sullivan hitting a home run and Carrillo getting a win on the mound during the team’s fourth game. Stick, Lennon, Dietenhofer, Gilbo, Gilstein and Hussey all played well defensively and had multiple hits.
The success doesn’t come as a surprise considering the springs some of these guys just had.
Sullivan and Stick served as the No. 1 and No. 2 hitters in Newburyport’s lineup and were instrumental in the team making a magical run to the Division 3 state title game. Sullivan, a junior, hit .317 with 25 runs scored, while the sophomore Stick batted .363 with 21 runs scored and 15 RBI all while playing a steady second base.
Lennon emerged as an everyday starter in the outfield for the Vikings, while Hussey showed some promise as a power relief pitcher with eight strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched.
Both are juniors and project to be key pieces next year.
And both just sophomores this spring, Gilstein and Gilbo were starters for a Georgetown team that made a run to the Division 5 state semifinals. Gilbo raked at a .321 clip with 20 runs scored as the team’s leadoff hitter, and Gilstein hit .281 with 9 RBI as the team’s catcher.
