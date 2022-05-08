LOWELL -- In a span of just a couple of minutes, Cam Stanley was put through a true gauntlet of emotions.
First, there was the initial shock -- and perhaps of touch of disrespect -- when Georgetown decided to intentionally walk the batter before him, Aiden Donovan, to load the bases and face him with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. But as he thought about it walking up to the plate, it made sense to force an out at any base.
Then, in a split second, there was a rush of pain followed by joy.
On the first pitch, Stanley tried to lay a suicide sueeze bunt down the first base line at Lowell's LeLachuer Park, only to see the ball come inside and hit him on the hand. He tried to shake off the sting and take a few steps towards first, as his Amesbury teammates came rushing out of the dugout thinking the hit-by-pitch forced in the game-winning run. But the home plate ump quickly ruled that Stanley didn't pull his bat back in time, and the pitch was ruled a strike.
"The plan was to squeeze and put it down the line," said Stanley. "I thought I had pulled back and he got me on the finger, but I don't know, they said I didn't. It did hit me though."
From thinking he had just won the game, Stanley had to walk back to the batter's box with his hand still in pain.
But he didn't take long to be the hero again.
On the next pitch, Stanley took a fastball and drove it over the third basemen's head and into left field to score Drew MacDonald. The Amesbury bench, which had just funneled back into the dugout, swarmed back onto the field to meet Stanley at first base to celebrate a walkoff, 5-4, win over Georgetown in extra innings.
"I've never had that experience before," said Stanley. "I've always wanted to, and now I got this perfect opportunity of doing it at a place like this. I never thought it would come down to it being me at the plate, but I'm just happy that I got it done."
The game-winning single capped a day Stanley won't forget.
The senior quad-captain went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and a couple of nice defensive plays in center field.
"He got the bunt down earlier in the game to get guys over, played well in the outfield and then we were gonna go with a squeeze with Aiden Donovan up, but they intentionally walked him," said Amesbury coach Joel Bierley. "And it worked out because Cam's a better bunter, and then when he gets hit I thought we had won it there. But it gave hime a 'prove it' moment, and he came up with a big hit."
After suffering setbacks in three of its past four games, Saturday was a much-needed win for Amesbury (8-4).
Georgetown (5-7) struck with three runs in the top of the first inning, with the big hit being a Jake Thompson two-run single. But Amesbury responded with an RBI-triple from Drew Scialdone and an RBI-single from Trevor Kimball in the bottom half to make it 3-2, then tied it in the third when Drew MacDonald blasted a triple that scored Scialdone.
Both starters, Scialdone for Amesbury and Carter Lucido for Georgetown, settled down after the first inning. Lucido, a talented sophomore, pitched all seven-plus innings with only three of the five runs allowed being earned, and he also went 3-for-3 at the plate.
"He battled," said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. "He's been dominant all year so far. Today, and that's a good hitting team over there, I thought he didn't have his best stuff, but that's how you know he's becoming a pitcher, not just a thrower. It's those days when you don't have your best stuff and you find a way to keep us in the ballgame. And that's what he did."
A 4-4 game in the top of the sixth, Amesbury turned to MacDonald.
The senior suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the year and was believed to be out for six weeks. But he returned to throw an inning against Hamilton-Wenham, and ended up pitching three scoreless innings with four strikeouts to get the win on Saturday.
"The goal today was to stretch him out two innings, but obviously with the game on the line he wanted to go out for a third inning," said Bierley. "But he pitched great. We're still trying to be cautious, but we're also trying to win ballgames."
MacDonald then started the eighth inning with a single and a steal, followed by a Will Arsenault single to make it first and third. The Royals then decided to intentionally walk Donovan to force an out at any base, setting up for Stanley to walk it off.
Amesbury 5, Georgetown 4
Georgetown (4): Jake Gilbo cf 4-0-1, Carter Lucido p 3-2-3, Ty Girouard 1b 3-1-1, Tyler Gilmore pr 0-0-0, Jack Lucido ss 2-0-0, Jake Thompson 3b 3-1-1, Jason Gioia lf 2-0-0, Elijah Ruth rf 3-0-0, Nate Giguere 2b 3-0-1, Cam Willis 2b 0-0-0, Jake Gilstein c 3-0-1. Totals 26-4-8
Amesbury (5): Jake Harring 2b 3-1-0, Shea Cucinotta ss 4-0-1, Drew Scialdone p/1b 4-2-2, Trevor Kimball lf 4-0-1, Drew MacDonald rf/p 4-1-2, Will Arsenault c 4-0-2, Aiden Donovan 1b/3b 2-1-0, Cam Stanley cf/rf 3-0-2, Luke Arsenault dh 3-0-1, Aiden Fortier 3b 0-0-0, Matt Anderson pr 0-0-0. Totals 31-5-11
RBI: A — Scialdone, Kimball, MacDonald, Stanley; G — Thompson 2, Giguere, J. Lucido
WP: MacDonald; LP: C. Lucido
Georgetown (5-7): 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 4
Amesbury (8-4): 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 5
