The Georgetown football team didn't get the result it wanted last Thursday, but it did get to celebrate a milestone from it's top wideout.
In a 35-14 loss to Lynnfield, senior Jack Lucido hauled in 13 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. That put the Weslyan-commit at 1,363 receiving yards and 11 TDs on the year, which breaks former Georgetown star Hunter Lane's all-time area receiving record when he had 1,183 yards his junior year in 2017.
"The first half it was only 15-7 and we had some opportunities to go in with the lead at halftime," said Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy. "But in the second half were worn down a little as injuries forced an offensive line that included one freshman, two sophomores and two running backs.
"Jack had another impressive night and continues to build on his memorable season. The thing with him is he continues to get better each week as he is still entering just his 20th game of organized football in his life. It was an emotional night for him being his last home game, but his career is just getting started and Weslyan is getting a good one."
Senior QB Anthony Plumb tossed for 290 yards and two scores, connecting with Lucido in the first half and Colin Martin on a 75-yard bomb in the third quarter.
Georgetown (3-6) still has its Thanksgiving Day matchup with Manchester-Essex for both Lucido and Plumb to build on their area records.
Lynnfield 35, Georgetown 14
Lynnfield (4-5): 7 8 20 0 — 35
Georgetown (3-6): 0 8 6 0 — 14
First Quarter
L — Spencer Riley 2 run (Kevin Connolly kick)
Second Quarter
G — Jack Lucido 25 pass from Anthony Plumb (J. Lucido pass from Plumb)
L — Robert Marley 12 run (Joseph Cucciniello pass)
Third Quarter
L — James Sharkey 30 rush (pass failed)
L — Marley 4 rush (Connolly kick)
G — Colin Martin 75 pass from Plumb (kick failed)
L — Marley 3 rush (Connolly kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
PASSING: G — Anthony Plumb 18-30-2, 299
RECEIVING: G — Jack Lucido 13-187, Colin Martin 1-75, Jake Thompson 2-6, Carter Lucido 2-10, Nate Giguere 2-20
