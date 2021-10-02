It was a record day for Jack Lucido.
The Georgetown senior caught 14 passes for a whopping 305 yards and three TDs, and he added another 110 yards on returns to finish with 415 all-purpose yards on the day.
Despite the monster effort, however, the Royals fell to visiting Lynn Tech Friday night, 40-28.
"Jack had a decent start to the season but felt like he hadn't really showcased his ability," said Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy. "He wanted to make a point to come out and have a complete game.
"He would be the first to say that he wasn't really satisfied with not getting the win, but the overall performance is one that is likely a school record and one that you don't typically see."
Georgetown scored twice after trailing 28-12 at halftime, but could never take the lead.
Senior quarterback Anthony Plumb completed 21 of 33 passes for 435 yards and four TDs. Lucido hauled in three of them, while Jake Thompson caught the fourth and added 90 yards on five receptions and a pair of 2-point conversions.
The Royals will travel to Minuteman for a 10 a.m. kickoff on Saturday.
Lynn Tech 40, Georgetown 28
Lynn Tech (1-3): 0 28 — 40
Georgetown (1-3): 0 12 — 28
First Quarter
G — Jack Lucido pass from Anthony Plumb (pass failed),
Second Quarter
G — Jake Thompson pass from Plumb (pass failed)
Third Quarter
G — J. Lucido pass from Plumb (Thompson pass from Plumb)
Fourth Quarter
G — J. Lucido pass from Plumb (Thompson pass from Plumb)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (): N/A
PASSING: G — Anthony Plumb 21-33-4, 435;
RECEIVING: G — Jack Lucido 14-305, Jack Thompson 5-90, Nate Giguere 1-30, Chris Guyer 1-15
