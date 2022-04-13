Georgetown's Jack Lucido recently received an award for being a finalist and runner-up in a tight race for the statewide Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Leadership Scholarship among hundreds of applicants.
The award highlighted athletic prowess, academic achievement and community impact. In addition to athletics, it leaned on Lucido's nearly 4.0 GPA and numerous volunteer roles working with young athletes in the area.
A Wesleyan football commit, Lucido received numerous postseason accolades after his record-breaking fall in which he caught 78 passes for 1,375 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Royals. Besides being named a Daily News All-Star, he also became the first Royal to be named to the Boston Herald All-Scholastic team since Joe Esposito in 2008. Additionally, he was selected to play in the Shriners All-Star Football game, where he will be joined by Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy as a coach for the North Side.
Lucido is the second Royal to be named to the Shriners game, with the other being former great and current Holy Cross star Hunter Lane in 2019. Next fall, Lucido will join Lane, Carmine Palmisano (Bryant), Zachary Beauvais (University of New England) and Stephen MacDonald (Worcester Polytech Institute) as former Royals who are playing in college.
