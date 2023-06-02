NEWBURYPORT -- After the opening two batters of the game, it looked like the Newburyport baseball team was in for a long day at the office here at Pettigell Park.
More importantly though, the season was on the line.
The No. 23 Clippers were hosting a No. 42-seeded Southeastern team in Friday's preliminary round of the Division 3 state tournament, and the Hawks started the game with two ripped doubles to take a quick 1-0 lead. The Clippers were in desperate need of a jolt, and thankfully they got exactly that.
Before the second pitch to the following batter was thrown, starting pitcher Evan Luekens spun and threw a bullet to Jack Sullivan breaking for second. The shortstop reached down and applied the tag, picking off the runner for a massive first out of the game.
And it was as if at that moment, Newburyport took a collective sigh of relief.
With the threat of a massive opening inning for Southeastern -- in theory -- out of the picture, Luekens settled down in a big way. The sophomore would end up tossing five three-hit innings with 10 strikeouts, and the Newburyport bats were alive all game to eventually lead the team to a comfortable, 10-1, playoff victory. With it, the Clippers (14-7) are on to the first round (Round of 32), where they'll travel to play No. 10 Hanover on Monday at 4 p.m.
"You just never know what to expect when you play teams you're not familiar with," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. "We came out, Evan came out and the first couple of hitters hit the ball hard, but then he settled down and made the pitches he had to make. He kind of took control of the game, and then offensively we pretty much did whatever we wanted to."
When his team needed him most, Luekens delivered a gem.
After those opening two hits, Luekens retired 14 of the next 18 batters he faced, striking out 10, walking three while surrendering just one more hit. Southeastern (9-10) never got a runner to second base after that first inning, as Leukens was throwing his curveball for strikes and mixing in the fastball to positive results.
"Outstanding," said Rowe. "He did an outstanding job. He realized he couldn't just be in the middle of the plate, to succeed he has to get his curveball over and mix his pitches up. Which he did. He did a great job and he executed."
And just how big was that pickoff play for the game's first out?
"It was huge, it was huge," said Rowe. "I was pissed he didn't put it on the pitch before that, because the kid was way out there. But we work on that all the time, we practice it all year so we can execute it in the tournament. So that was a huge play. I mean, you look at the scoreboard and you might not think that, but who knows what happens if we don't get that out."
If anything, though, Newburyport wasted no time responding.
Sullivan started the Clippers off with an infield single before Max Puleo drew a walk, then Connor Stick slapped a single to right field to load the bases for Owen Tahnk. It's generally a good thing to get the bases juiced for someone hitting .439 on the season, and the Harvard commit delivered with a two-run single on the first pitch of the at-bat. Stick then scored on a Charlie Forrest fielder's choice, giving Newburyport a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
The Clippers then broke the game open with a five-run third inning. Tahnk again delivered an RBI-single, Steve Lawton ripped a two-run single to right, and Ben Cook had an RBI-double to put the team up 8-1. The lead moved to 10-1 after the home team added two more in the fourth, and Brayden Johnson would come on to pitch a scoreless sixth and seventh.
Tahnk was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Lawton was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBI, and both Stick and Forrest were 2-for-3.
Newburyport 10, Southeastern 1
Division 3 Preliminary Round
Newburyport (10): Jack Sullivan ss 5-1-2, Max Puleo dh 2-1-0, Connor Stick 2b 3-2-2, Owen Tahnk 1b 4-1-2, Charlie Forrest lf 3-1-2, Jackson DeVivo ph/lf 1-1-0, Parker Cowles 3b 4-0-0, Will Walsh rf 4-2-1, Steve Lawton cf 2-1-1, Eli Suchecki ph 0-0-0, Ben Cook c 3-0-1. Totals 31-10-11
RBI: Tahnk 3, Cook 2, Lawton 2, Forrest
WP: Luekens (5 IP, 1 ER, 10 Ks);
Southeastern (9-10): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Newburyport (14-7): 3 0 5 2 0 0 0 — 10
