GEORGETOWN -- Like he's done all season, Grant Lyon absolutely stuffed the stat sheet for the Georgetown boys basketball team in Friday's Division 4 first round playoff opener against Nantucket. The senior captain and co-CAL Baker MVP finished with a game-high 21 points, and was his usual monster self on the glass with 19 rebounds.
But arguably his biggest play of the night didn't involve a bucket or a board.
With 23.3 seconds left and his No. 13-seeded Royals clinging to a three-point lead, Lyon correctly switched his man with teammate Jackson Lasquade on a down-screen, then hustled forward to get in the passing lane. Lyon got the deflection on the pass, then was just able to touch the ball back to Marcos Yones for the massive steal. That forced No. 20 Nantucket to foul, and Lasquade stepped up and made 1-of-2 from the line to make it a two-score game with under five seconds left.
Nantucket would hit a 3 at the buzzer to give the Georgetown +1.5 bettors a bad beat, but the Royals were still able to walk away with a hard-fought 52-51 win. It's a victory that sends the program to the Division 4 Round of 16 for the second straight year, where they'll face No. 4 Bourne at a time and date yet to be announced.
"I knew that they were going to do some sort of off-ball screen there," said Lyon. "We said in the huddle before that play to make sure we switch those off-balls, and I knew they wanted to get it to one of those guards. So I made sure to do that and then get out in front of that pass."
It was a special play in what has been a special season for Lyon.
Besides leading the area in scoring (19.0 ppg) while averaging a double-double, Lyon consistently makes those "hustle plays" that are impossible to track numerically. But at 6-foot-4, he also handles the point guard duties for Georgetown (16-5) when it's crunch time, and he's more than comfortable guarding any player on the court 1-through-5.
Friday night, in their best West Virginia impression, Nantucket (12-9) had a full-court press on the entire game. Lyon played the role of inbounder, and most of the time got the ball back to bring it up the court and start the team's offensive set.
Not bad from your traditional "center" at the high school level.
"He's had one of the best seasons I think I can remember a high school kid having," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "Just in terms of what he's able to do. He can play down low, he can handle the ball -- I mean, he broke their press all night -- he can guard 1-through-5, he rebounds like an animal. I mean, he's the MVP of this league and you can see why. He's so, so important for us."
In what was a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Georgetown took a 45-42 lead on an and-1 from Lasquade (10 pts, 10 rebs). Nantucket cut it to 49-48 with just under 90 seconds left on a 3 from guard Carlos Aguilar, but Yones responded on the other end with a layup while getting fouled. Even though he missed that particular free throw to keep it a 51-48 game, Yones -- a sophomore -- still had a strong night with six points and a standout performance defensively.
Nantucket called a timeout to set up a potential game-tying play in the closing seconds, but Lyon had other plans.
"We gave up 20 offensive rebounds and turned the ball over 18 times tonight," said Keilty. "You tell me that, and I'll tell you that you're going to lose those games. So, I thought our defense stepped up when we needed it, and we had some timely buckets."
Georgetown 52, Nantucket 51
Division 4 First Round
Nantucket (51): Jack Halik 6-0-13, Jayquan Francis 3-7-13, Carlos Aguilar 6-2-16, Treyce Brannican 4-0-9, Karson Wellington 0-0-0, Chris Simpson 0-0-0, Ethan Jarrett 0-0-0. Totals 19-9-51
Georgetown (52): Grant Lyon 6-9-21, Cory Walsh 2-0-6, Jackson Lasquade 4-2-10, Marcos Yones 3-0-6, Brady Kent 2-0-6, Jack Duggan 1-0-3, Kyle Davies 0-0-0, Noah Rosario 0-0-0. Totals 18-11-52
3-pointers: G — Walsh 2, Kent 2, Duggan; N — Aquilar 2, Halik, Brannican
Nantucket (12-9): 12 13 11 15 — 51
Georgetown (16-5): 15 12 12 13 — 52
