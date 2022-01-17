BYFIELD -- Coming into the winter season, Grant Lyon and Corey Walsh had a feeling that it was about to be a good year for Georgetown.
In their eyes, all of the pieces were there.
Sure, the Royals lost a big piece to graduation in two-time Daily News All-Star Justin Murphy. But they returned the bulk of a roster that went a perfect 5-0 in a shortened season last year, and a core group of the guys had a solid summer playing against some top competition in the state.
And so far this winter, the early returns are proving that confidence correct.
"I was thinking we would just do the exact same thing as last season," said Lyon. "Just come in here and destroy teams."
That may have been too strong of a word to describe Monday night's game. But, thanks to a 17-point, 11-rebound and 5-block game from Lyon, Georgetown was able to walk into Triton and come out with a fairly comfortable 65-49 win.
The Royals (7-2) are having one of the program's best starts in years, and only sit a half-game back of Manchester-Essex (7-1), who they play on Friday, for the top spot in the CAL Baker Division.
"I think we're playing really unselfish and we're committed to the defensive end," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "I think we understand how we need to play in order to win, and that's with a great defensive effort, hitting the glass and taking great shots at the offensive end."
The start of Monday's game certainly didn't follow Keily's keys to success for his team.
Triton (3-6) jumped out to an early lead thanks to senior Dylan Wilkinson, who scored 8 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter. Walsh hit a pair of 3s to put Georgetown up 16-14 after the first eight minutes, but the Vikings were controlling the glass, getting second-chance looks and controlling play with their physicality.
But that changed in the second.
Thanks to Lyon and star senior Harrison Lien (15 pts, 8 rebs), the Royals locked down on defense and started dominating the glass. That led to more opportunity for transition offense, and Walsh was on fire from beyond the arc with five 3s to put his team up 35-21 at the halftime break.
"It definitely started on the defensive side of the ball," said Walsh. "The shots started falling after we started getting rebounds and put in more work defensively. It's all about effort and togetherness with us. Always playing with effort, always playing for the guy next to you. I feel like that's something we live by."
And coming out in the third, Lyon took over in the post.
The 6-foot-4 junior started with a couple of tough buckets under the basket, then, with the defense collapsing on him, dished out to Matt Torgersen for a wide-open 3 that put the Royals up 44-26. After a solid sophomore campaign, Lyon is now averaging 14.2 ppg this winter and is one of the league's top rebounders.
"Grant's been huge for us," said Keilty. "We don't have a ton of size, so we need him to play with that energy every day. Grant's a kid who has just gotten better and better throughout the season. So I'm really encouraged with that."
The Vikings had a little bit of a run when Jared Leonard hit a 3 followed by a Wilkerson and-1 to cut it to a 50-38 game after the third. But Lien, Lyon, Walsh, Torgersen and Jack Lucido made sure the lead never dipped into single digits in the fourth, and were able to cruise to their third straight win.
"I think we just overall played as a team and played together like we always do," said Lyon. "Over the summer, we played a lot of good teams and we were playing together, and I know earlier the season we were playing a little selfish. But I feel like today we definitely played together."
Georgetown 65, Triton 49
Georgetown (65): Harrison Lien 6-1-15, Jack Lucido 1-0-3, Grant Lyon 8-1-17, Matt Torgersen 3-0-8, Corey Walsh 5-0-15, Noah Rosario 0-0-0, Carter Lucido 0-0-0, Kyle Davies 2-0-4, Nate Giguere 0-0-0, John Alcantara 1-0-2. Totals 26-2-65
Triton (49): Quintin McHale 3-1-7, Ethan Tate 0-0-0, Jared Leonard 2-2-7, Griffin Dupuis 2-0-5, Dylan Wilkinson 11-1-24, John Prendergast 2-0-4, Max Ciaramitaro 1-0-2, Tegan Mead 0-0-0, Joe Abt 0-0-0. Totals 21-4-49
3-pointers: G — Walsh 5, Torgersen 2, Lien; T — Leonard, G. Dupuis, Wilkinson
Georgetown (7-2): 16 19 15 15 — 65
Triton (3-6): 14 7 17 11 — 49
