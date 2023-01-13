MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA -- Everyone on the Georgetown roster knew what they were getting into Friday night heading up to play Manchester-Essex on the road.
It's not wrong to say that the Royals were walking into a literal hornet's nest.
The "newfound" rivalry has seen the communities meet on the football field every Thanksgiving Day since the early 90s, and for the past couple of years that fire has boiled over on the basketball court as the two have fought for CAL Baker supremecy. Last winter, the Royals won at home on the last day of the regular season to share the title with the Hornets.
And it's been pretty heated.
But Friday night, with first place in the division on the line, it was junior superstar Cade Furse dropping a game-high 23 points to lead Manchester-Essex to a massive 65-58 win. Georgetown held a one-point lead with four minutes left after a Grant Lyon and-1, but Furse scored seven points down the stretch to help his team close it out.
"I'm really proud of my kids, they really battled," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "I thought we played really hard and I thought we competed. It could have gone either way at the end there, but (Manchester-Essex) is tough and experienced, and they made more plays."
For a young Georgetown (6-2) team, it was a good experience playing in that type of wild environment.
Two packed and raucous student sections filled the gym, and multiple times faculty members had to stop what was deemed as innapropiate fan chants during the game from both sides. After the final buzzer, both student sections were hurridely escorted out seperate doors -- although that could have been to ease the flow of foot traffic.
But for a Georgetown team relying on newcoming sophomores like John Alcantara, Jack Duggan, Brady Kent and Marcos Yones -- as well as junior point guard Jackson Lasquade, who missed basically all of last year with an injury -- it was going to be a tall task to walk out of that gym with a win.
And all told, the Royals continuously hurt themselves with turnovers all night, while Manchester-Essex (8-2) routinely made the right play down the stretch.
"It was impossible to communicate to the players with the crowd," said Manchester-Essex assistant coach Ralph Quinn, who was standing in for head coach Tim St. Laurent who unfortunately had to miss the game with COVID.
"But they just came together as a group, and we just did it together. They played tight defense, worked hard on the rebounds and it was just a team effort. Every guy that went in there did a great job."
And when you have a talent like Furse, it makes everything easier.
The junior came in averaging 26.8 ppg, and showcased his full arsenal Friday night. The Hornets led 16-13 after the first quarter, but pushed it to 10 midway through the second after Furse hit a 3 followed by a steal and layup at the other end. Cory Walsh nailed a big 3 near the end of the quarter to halt the run, but a pull-up jumper by Brennan Twombly (20 points) made it a 34-27 game at halftime.
Furse scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half.
"He's just playing with so much confidence," said Quinn. "There's no bad shot in his category, everything is a good shot. Every day we just keep working to get better and better. His jump shot off the dribble has improved, his penetration to the hole, he's just the real deal."
Georgetown switched it up in the second half and put the uber-athletic Yones on Furse, and the sophomore did a fantastic job making life difficult. Furse still got his points, especially down the stretch, but nothing came easy.
And all the while, Yones hit a big 3 in the third and finished with 13 points.
"I thought Marcos battled," said Keitly. "He played every minute and I'm just really proud of him. It's really hard to come in here and win, especially against that group. They're all seniors, so they know what to do. We knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but I'm proud of the way we fought."
The Royals also made sure to get the ball to Lyon in the second half.
The Daily News All-Star had a quiet 6 points in the first half, but came alive after the break. He had two straight buckets and an and-1 to start the third, and helped Georgetown cut it to just a 47-42 deficit heading into the fourth.
A Yones layup and Lasquade floater tied the game at 48-48, and after a Twombly basket Lyon responded with a strong layup plus the foul to give the Royals their first lead since 11-10 in the first quarter.
"We just told Grant that we need him," said Keilty. "He had to be more active and he had to fight for touches. That kid Eddie (Chareas), that's a big boy man, and he matched up well with Grant."
But Furse immediately responded with an and-1 to make it 59-56, and the Hornets wouldn't trail again. Furse added a tough layup over the great defense from Yones to make it 61-56 with a minute left, and then he basically ended it moments later after intercepting a pass and converting the layup to put the Hornets up six with 20 seconds left.
Lyon finished with 22 points to lead the Royals, and Lasquade played a great game and added 14 with a pair of 3s.
The two team will play again in Georgetown on Jan. 27.
Manchester-Essex 65, Georgetown 58
Georgetown (58): Grant Lyon 10-2-22, Cory Walsh 2-0-6, Jackson Lasquade 6-0-14, Marcos Yones 6-0-13, Jack Duggan 0-0-0, John Alcantara 0-0-0, Brady Kent 1-0-3. Totals 25-2-58
Manchester-Essex (65): Patrick Cronin 1-0-2, Brennan Twombly 7-5-20, Cade Furse 10-2-23, Eddie Chareas 4-0-8, Sam Athenas 2-0-5, Ben Hurd 3-1-7, Preston Potter 0-0-0. Totals 27-8-65
3-pointers: ME — Twombly, Furse, Athenas; G — Walsh 2, Lasquade 2, Yones, Kent
Georgetown (6-2): 13 14 15 16 — 58
Manchester (8-1): 16 18 13 18 — 65
