It’s been far too long of a wait, back the Boston Marathon is finally back, live and in person, on Monday!
Here are a couple stories of local runners who will be taking on the hometown 26.2-mile course this morning — although this is certainly not all.
Any local athlete, or family of a local athlete, who is running is encouraged to email me (kgaudette@newburyportnews.com) after the race with any sort of anecdote or story you feel may be worth sharing.
30 in a row for McCormick
Ever since 1991, there hasn’t been a Boston Marathon held without Newburyport’s Mike McCormick among the field of runners.
If you’re not good at math, let me help you.
That means come Monday, the 63-year-old McCormick will be participating in his incredible 30th consecutive Boston, and 39th overall. and as to lifetime marathons overall, he thinks the number is right around 60.
“It kind of just became a habit,” said McCormick, who is also the popular track and field coach at Newburyport High. “The challenge of having to requalify every year, and all of that training through the winter has become a nice past time for me.”
McCormick says that runners who compete at the Boston for 25 straight years get preferential entry, but he still likes to qualify the old-fashioned way.
The times may not be as good as they used to be, but McCormick still enjoys the iconic event all the same.
“I’m just trying to stay out of the medical tent,” joked McCormick, who runs for the Winner’s Circle club team out of Salisbury. “There’s not the exact sense of urgency that there used to be.”
McCormick says a yearly highlight is when he gets to Hereford Street, which is the last road before the runners turn on to the home stretch on Boylston. His family is always waiting for him there to give him that final boost to finish.
And as of now, the plan is for McCormick to make it 31 in a row when the marathon returns to its original April date in 2022.
“I hope to just keep on going as long as I can,” said McCormick. “There are definitely a lot of people older than me I know that inspire me and keep me going.” Father-Daughter Hall duo back again
The experience was unlike any other in 2019, that Rachael and Bobby Hall knew they had to quite literally run it back.
Rewind to Christmas Eve of 2018 — Bobby’s birthday — and his second-oldest child, Rachael, told him that as a birthday gift, she would run next year’s Boston Marathon with him. A stalwart at the marathon, Bobby — a longtime police sergeant in Everett — started running for Cops For Kids With Cancer in 2013.
Keeping true to her word, Rachael trained hard and ran with her dad in 2019.
“It was one of the best days of my life,” said Bobby, who moved with his family to Merrimac a few years ago. “There are not many things that can compare to that day.”
It was Rachael’s first marathon at the time, and she caught the bug pretty quick.
“My whole attitude though all of the training was ‘I’m never doing this again,’” joked the now-25-year-old Rachael, a former Triton grad who currently lives in Danvers. “But on race day, it was the best day of my life.
“The whole atmosphere there was incredible.”
And the two did great work raising thousands of dollars for Cops For Kids With Cancer, an organization which gives money directly to families who have a child going through treatments to help in any way possible.
This year, the duo smashed their $10,000 goal, and have currently raised $11,660.00. Bobby estimates that he, along with the rest of the Everett Police Department, have raised over $130,000 over their years partnered with the organization.
Those looking to donate can follow this link: https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/donation-bobby-rachael-hall-2021/
This will be Bobby’s 19th marathon in 12 years, and 11th Boston.
And after the experience of 2019, it was a no-brainer for Rachael to come back as well.
“Every time we have our long runs together, I always take a moment to think how awesome it is that I get to do this with my dad,” said Rachael. “We work really well together.”
