The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs released its updated guidance for youth, amateur and K-12 sports on Thursday, which mandate that all sports minimize or eliminate as much contact between participants as possible in order to be allowed to play games.
The guidance divides sports into low risk, moderate risk and high risk categories which will be permitted to engage in different levels of competition. Low risk sports will be permitted to play games, while moderate and higher risk sports will be required to modify play to limit contact and increase social distancing in order to play games or hold competitive practices.
The EEA guidance is one of two state documents expected to shape the handling of the high school fall sports season. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to release its own guidance that delves into high school athletics more specifically in the near future, and once that has been published the MIAA is expected to make its decisions regarding the fall.
According to the guidance, lower risk sports and activities are those that can be done with social distancing or can be done individually. Some examples include golf, tennis, cross country, swimming and gymnastics, along with pickle ball, catch, disc golf, individual biking, surfing, horseback riding, individual sailing, fishing, hunting, motor sports, individual crew and no-contact exercise classes.
Moderate risk sports are those that involve intermittent close proximity or limited, incidental physical contact between participants. Examples include soccer, field hockey, volleyball, baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, track and field, team swimming, running clubs, crew, sailing, dance class and fencing.
Higher risk sports are those for which there is a substantial likelihood of routine close proximity or deliberate physical contact between participants and a high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. Examples include football, basketball, ice hockey, boys lacrosse, wrestling, rugby, competitive cheerleading, martial arts, ultimate frisbee, boxing and pair figure skating.
Sports from certain risk categories will be permitted to engage in four different levels of play:
— Level 1 permits individual or socially distanced group activities, including no-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work and drills.
— Level 2 permits competitive practices, including intra-squad games, contact drills and scrimmages.
— Level 3 permits competitions, including individual games, meets, matches, races, etc.
— Level 4 permits tournaments, which for Phase 3, Part 1 can be held outdoor only.
According to the new guidance, low risk sports will be permitted to participate in Levels 1-4 while moderate and higher risk sports will be permitted to participate in Level 1 activities as traditionally played and can participate in Level 2 and Level 3 activities if the EEA’s Minimum Mandatory Standards for Modification to Play are met.
The Minimum Mandatory Standards dictate that sports should identify measures that can significantly limit contact and increase physical distancing, and that play and practice should be modified as much as possible to keep players spaced six feet apart for the majority of the time. Activities should be held outside and if necessary shortened and held with fewer participants to the extent possible. Efforts should also be made to limit the sharing of equipment or allow for cleaning of shared equipment between participants, and protective equipment should be used when appropriate to reduce the spread of respiratory particles.
In order for moderate and higher Risk sports to engage in Level 2 or 3 play, organizers must also eliminate deliberate contact, including collisions, body checking, tackling, blocking and racing/riding in packs. Game situations that result in intermittent close physical contact should also be modified, including restarts, faceoffs, throw-ins, scrums for the ball/puck or similar activities. In race-like activities where participants typically start or finish together, modifications should also include staggered starts to avoid close contact.
Activities and sports that cannot sufficiently modify play won’t be allowed to play games, but those sports will be permitted to engage in Level 2 practices if those sessions held with teams breaking up into smaller “cohorts” of 10 or fewer participants.
To read the full document, go to: https://www.mass.gov/doc/safety-standards-for-youth-and-adult-amateur-sports-activities-phase-iii-step-1/download.
