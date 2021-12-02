The high school football season in Massachusetts is coming to a close soon, with the eight state tournament title games being played at Gillette Stadium over the course of the week.
As of Thursday night, here is who has already been crowned a state champion, as well as the remaining Super Bowl schedule.
Mass. State Tournament Football Winners
Division 1
Springfield Central 22, Central Catholic 15
Division 2 (12/2)
No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 3 King Philip, 8 p.m.
Division 3
Marblehead 35, North Attleboro 28
Division 4 (12/3
)
No. 1 Scituate vs. No. 2 Duxbury, 7:30 p.m.
Division 5
Swampscott 14, North Reading 7
Division 6 (12/3
)
No. 4 Rockland vs. No. 2 Abington, 5 p.m.
Division 7
Cohasset 17, Wahconah 12
Division 8
Randolph 20, Hull 14
