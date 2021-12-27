The local high school wrestling season is underway.
A perennial power in the state, Triton returns much of its talent from a team that was the Division 3 state runner-up a year ago. The Vikings have already started out their 2021 campaign an undefeated 4-0. This winter will also see the return of Governor’s Academy to the local mats after the program didn’t have a season last year.
Pentucket has yet to send in a team roster. An update to the story will be published when it does.
Here are complete team previews:
Governor’s Academy
Coach: Matt Hunt,
2020-2021 record: N/A, 16-1 in 2019-2020
Returning wrestlers: Cristian DiBlasi, Sr., 120; Adam Conforti, Sr., 132; Andre Rocker, Sr., 170; Mak Suggs, Sr., 285; Ethan Stern, Sr., 285; Patrick Manswell, Jr., 152; Austin Edwards, Jr., 160
Newcomers: JK Baik, Jr.; Amelia Barlow, Jr.; Simon Krasnow, Jr.; Zach Spataro, Jr.; Xavia Banigan, Soph.; Natalix Colon, Soph.; Kiernan Werchniak, Soph.; Mason West, Soph.; Seth Williamson, Soph.; Aby Joyner, Soph.; Parish Souza, Soph.; Nuer Bol, Frosh.; Avery Colgate, Frosh.; Teddy Jiganti, Frosh.; Macari Joyner, Frosh.; Sammy Kniker, Frosh.; Steven Latorella, Frosh.; Isaac Stern, Frosh.
Captains: Cristian DiBlasi, Mak Suggs, Adam Conforti, Andre Rocker
Candidates: 26
Returning honorees: Cristian DiBlasi, ISL Champ, HM All-New England; Andre Rocker, HM All-ISL; Adam Conforti, HM All-ISL; Austin Edwards, HM All-ISL
Fast facts: It’s looking to be a strong return to the mat for Governor’s Academy after not having a season last winter. ... Senior quad-captain Cristian DiBlasi of Boxford is committed to wrestle at New York College. He was also recognized as a Leadership & Character All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and The United States Marine Corps over the summer.
Assistant Coaches: Rod McLain, Nathan Burke
Triton
Coach: Shawn McElligott (24th year, 403-113-3)
2020-21 record: 11-1 (CAL/NEC League Champions, Division III North Sectional Champions, Division III State-Runner Up
Returning wrestlers: Tori Orender, Sr., 106/113; Dylan Merrill, Sr., 285; Hayden Salmonson, Sr., 132/138; Alexis Montes, Sr., 145/152; Zander Rolfe, Sr., 145/152; Sean Quinn, Sr., 160/170; Tyler Nason, Sr., 182/195; Ashton Wonson, Jr., 220; Antonio Sforza, Jr., 285; Finnley Packer, Soph., 106/113; Aiden Quinn, Soph., 120/126; Dominic Karpenko, Soph., 120/126; Lucas Bistany, Soph., 132/138; Douglas Aylward, Soph., 160/170; Jayden Torres, Frosh., 160/170; Nolan Merrill, Frosh., 182; Elias Didion, frosh., 182
Newcomers: John DiTullio, Sr., 170; Jonah Tillman, Soph., 132/138; Sam Imlach, Frosh., 106; Boston Record, Frosh., 120; Jacob Nelson, 7th Grade., 113/120
Captains: Zander Rolfe, Alexis Montes, Dylan Merrill
Candidates: Over 20
Returning honorees: Alexis Montes and Douglas Aylward both CAL/NEC First Team All-Stars and Daily News All-Stars; Ashton Wonson, Daily News Honorable Mention.
Fast facts: The Vikings have already started their season an undefeated 4-0, and junior star Ashton Wonson is 8-0 with eight pins. Wonson is just coming off a fall football season where he was named a Daily News All-Star as a lineman. ... Tori Orender is committed to wrestle at Western New England.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Archambault, Don Madigan, Dan Penniman
