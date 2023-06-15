The Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series is returning in 2023.
The program will take place on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., starting on June 22nd and running through August 3rd. All races will take place on the Travis Landreth Cross Country Course, and runners get to choose whether they want to run the 1.5-mile course, or the 3.0-mile course.
The Series is free to join, but donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of prizes. All runners under 14-years-old will receive ribbons, and if you run five or more races over the series you will get a T-Shirt.
Overall, the program is a great opportunity to enjoy the sport of cross country during the summer in beautiful Maudslay Park. Test your fitness, enjoy some trail running and get the whole family involved.
The Series is sponsored by Newburyport High Cross Country and the Joppa Flatts Running Club. For more information, you can email Don Hennigar at: dshennigar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.