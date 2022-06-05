At this point, seeing Max LaPointe break the Amesbury discus record has basically become a bi-weekly event.
Like LeBron James’ infamous line from the whole ‘The Decision’ debacle.
Hey, Max? How many times are you going to break the Amesbury discus record this spring?
“Not 1. Not 2. Not 3. Not 4. Not 5.”
But over the weekend, the senior did it yet again under the brightest lights of the season. At the Meet of Champions, which only the top-4 athletes from each event across all divisions in the state qualify for, he tossed a 167-7 to not only break the school record, but place second overall.
In other words, LaPointe finished second among all discus throwers across the entire state.
“He’s done a tremendous job,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “We’ve had some great throwers come through here, but we’ve never seen someone as consistent as him. Max all along has been pretty consistent in the 150s and 160s all year. Even in practice he’s doing it. It’s kind of amazing to watch, he just steps in there and launches one in the mid 140s basically every time.”
Through LaPointe’s hard work, and the help of longtime Amesbury throwing coach Keith Walton, he’s become a superstar. He won the discus this year at the Henry Sheldon Invitational, the Weston Twilight Meet, the CAL Open and then last week at the Division 6 state meet. A UNH throwing commit, he also won the shot put at the CAL Open and placed second last week at the D6 meet.
LaPointe will travel down to Connecticut this weekend to compete at New England’s.
Bishop wins pentathlon, Rubio 2nd
Safe to say Pentucket has the best pentathlon athletes in the state.
Alex Bishop pretty much proved that over the weekend by winning at the Meet of Champions with a school-record 3,305 points. He ran a 15.71 in the high hurdles and a 4:47.41 in the 1,500-meter, long jumped 21-6, high jumped 6-1.50 and threw the shot 34-1.25
Fellow senior star Emily Rubio placed second overall with 3,244 points, which also breaks the school record she just set last week. Her best event was the long jump, where her leap of 18-1.50 was good for fourth overall among the entire Meet of Champions.
Elsewhere for Pentucket, Phoebe Rubio ran a 7-second personal best in the mile and finished 12th (5:12.16), Sage Smith placed 13th in long jump (16-10.50), the 4x100 relay team of Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, and Reese Gallant ran a season-best 51.06 for 16th place and Yanni Kakouris ran 11.42 for 27th place in the 100-meter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.