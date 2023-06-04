The best of the best track athletes in the entire state were out at Fitchburg State University over the weekend for the Meet of Champions, and a handful of local stars were among them.
While there were of course plenty of highlights, top among them was Triton's Parker Burns. Long one of the top leapers in the area, the senior ended his high school career with an epic performance, placing second in the triple jump with a leap of 44-1. That capped a tremendous postseason in the event, after Burns had won it at both the CAL Open (43-1.50) and the Division 5 State Meet (44-2).
But there were plenty more performances to highlight.
Let's go through each of our local schools in alphabetical order.
Amesbury: Donovan delivers two podiums
Placing inside the top-6 in an event at Meet of Champions is worthy of high praise.
For Amesbury, Aiden Donovan and Michael Sachnez both did exactly that to cement truly special junior seasons for the Daily News All-Stars. Donovan started his meet by finishing 12th in the discus (143-6), but ended with a toss of 53-1.50 in the shot put to claim fourth. Meanwhile, Sanchez ran to sixth in the 400 (50.54), then anchored the 4x400 relay team alongside Jackson Wetherell, Zach Rome and his brother, Max, that placed 10th in 3:27.77.
Finally, the boys 4x800 team of Maxx Rodrigues, Andre Bailin, Othmane Missaoui and Joe Stanton finished 17th (8:24.45).
Newburyport: Hynes, Wise both get 3rds
Newburyport's best certainly stepped up to the occasion as well.
At the top, elite hurdler Ean Hynes put together yet another stellar showing in the 110 hurdles, racing to third in 14.92. Elsewhere on the boy's side, Jalen Wise shattered his personal-best in the triple jump to take an impressive third (43-7), and Bradford Duchesne finished 13th in the Mile (4:23.67).
Moving over to the girls, Devin Stroope shined once again.
The super sophomore qualified in three events, and finished with a 14th in the javelin (106-0), a 19th in the 400 (1:00.25) and an 8th with the 4x400 relay team alongside Annabel Murray, Annie Shay and Morgan Felts (4:08.09).
Elsewhere, Abby Kelly finished 28th in the Mile (5:16.13), and Julia Schena was 38th in the long jump (15-1.50). Blake Parker placed 40th in the 800 (2:24.91), then ran on the 12th-place 4x800 relay team with Violet Moore, Sophia Franco and Hailey LaRosa (9:52.91).
Pentucket: Pessina powers home a 5th
All season long, Will Pessina has been an ace for Pentucket in the discus.
Well, the senior kept his memorable season -- which started with breaking the school record in the Panthers' opening meet -- going at Meet of Champions, reaching the podium while finishing fifth with a throw of 151-2. Fellow senior Yanni Kakouris added a 13th in the 100 (11.22) and a 16th in the 200 (22.53), Joel Spaulding was 9th in the 100 (11.15), and Jackson Beauparlant was 39th in the 800 (2:01.40).
For the Pentucket girls, Wynter Smith placed 27th in the 100 hurdles (16.60), then tied for 22nd with teammate Delaney Meagher in the high jump (4-10).
Triton: Lesinski gets two top-10s
Still only a junior, Sophia Lesinski continues to add to her ever-growing list of accomplishments.
Besides Burns in the triple jump, Lesinski was the other clear-cut "story of the day" for the Vikings at Meet of Champions. She started her meet by finishing 9th in the 400 hurdles (1:06.46), then teammed with Arianna Basile and sisters Janet and Aleyo Amasa-Titus to place 6th in the 4x400 relay (4:05.10) to take home two top-10s.
Liam Kneeland added a 15th in the discus for the Vikings (139-8), Teagan Wilson was 19th in the triple jump (34-4.75), and the boys 4x800 relay team of John Prendergast, Zach Lyon, Duncan MacDonald and Griffin White placed 20th (8:28.67).
Meet of Champions (Boys)
Area highlights:
Shot put: 4. Aiden Donovan (A) 53-1.50; Discus: 5. Will Pessina (P) 151-2, 12. Aiden Donovan (A) 143-6, 15. Liam Kneeland (T) 139-8; Triple jump: 2. Parker Burns (T) 44-1.00, 3. Jalen Wise (N) 43-7.00; 110 hurdles: 3. Ean Hynes (N) 14.92; 100 meters: 9. Joel Spaulding (P) 11.15, 13. Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.22; Mile: 13. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:23.67; 400: 6. Michael Sanchez (A) 50.54; 800: 39. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 2:01.40; 200: 16. Yanni Kakouris (P) 22.53; 4x400 relay: 10. Amesbury (Jackson Wetherell, Michael Sanchez, Zach Rome, Max Sanchez) 3:27.77; 4x800: 17. Amesbury (Max Rodrigues, Andre Bailin, Othmane Missaoui, Joe Stanton) 8:24.45, 20. Triton (John Prendergast, Zach Lyon, Duncan MacDonald, Griffin White) 8:28.67
Meet of Champions (Girls)
Area highlights:
Javelin: 14. Devin Stroope (N) 106-00; Long jump: 38. Julia Schena (N) 15-1.50; Triple jump: 19. Teagan Wilson (T) 34-4.75; High jump: 22. Delaney Meagher (P) 4-10, 22. Wynter Smith (P) 4-10; 100 meters: 27. Wynter Smith (P) 16.60; Mile: 28. Abby Kelly (N) 5:16.13; 400: 19. Devin Stroope (N) 1:00.25; 400 hurdles: 9. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:06.46; 800: 40. Blake Parker (N) 2:24.91; 4x400 relay: 6. Triton (Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Ariana Basile, Sophia Lesinski, Janet Amasa-Titus) 4:05.10, 8. Newburyport (Annabel Murray, Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Devin Stroope) 4:08.09; 4x800: 12. Newburyport (Blake Parker, Violet Moore, Sophia Franco, Hailey LaRosa) 9:52.91
