Emily Meleedy got her pitch, and knew exactly what to do with it.
In the bottom of the seventh inning during a tie game on Monday, the sophomore got a fastball belt-high and smoked it to right-center field. As the home crowd erupted behind her, Meleedy watched as the ball sailed well over the fence for a walk-off, 3-run home run to lift Newburyport to a 16-13 win over Danvers. The blast scored Emma Keefe and Lea Quintiliani, as the Clippers plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete the comeback.
In fact, it was much more than that.
Newburyport (4-5) trailed 10-2 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but refused to give up. It was an 11-5 game heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Clippers scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to be down just two heading into their final at-bats.
Offensively, the Clippers belted out 20 hits.
Meleedy and eighth-grader Cassidy Bolcome both went 3-for-5 with four RBI, Sophie LaVallee went 2-for-3, Grace Habib went 4-for-5, Keefe drove in three runs, Keira Dowell went 3-for-5 with two RBI and Matigan Richmond went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
Newburyport 16, Danvers 13
Newburyport (16): Bolcome cf 5-4-3, Keefe ss 5-1-1, Meleedy p 5-3-3, LaVallee 3b 3-1-2, Dowell rf 5-1-3, Habib c 5-2-4, McLeod 2b 4-0-1, Rogers lf 0-0-0, Richmond lf 2-3-2, Quintiliani 1b 2-1-1. Totals 36-16-20
RBI: Bolcome 4, Meleedy 4, Keefe 3, Dowell 2, Habib, Richmond, Quintiliani
WP: Meleedy;
Danvers: 1 2 7 0 1 1 1 — 13
Newburyport (4-5): 0 2 1 2 3 3 5 — 16
