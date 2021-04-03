SOUTH HAMILTON — On the first offensive possession Saturday afternoon, Hamilton-Wenham strung together a 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive while eating up over eight minutes off the clock.
From that point on, it was clear that the hosts had came to play.
Hamilton-Wenham (1-3) would go on to score two more touchdowns and grind it out defensively en route to a 21-14 win over Pentucket.
H-W’s Carter Coffey, who usually plays soccer in the fall, was unstoppable at times, throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 55 yards and a score.
The Generals outgained Pentucket (1-1) by 106 yards through the air and 10 yards on the ground, surrendering just two big chunk plays that allowed the visitors to keep it close.
Those two plays?
One was a 62-yard touchdown from Chase Dwight to a wide open Andrew Melone to knot things at seven with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
The other was a 47-yard scamper from Dwight that led to his four-yard touchdown run two plays later. That plunge also knotted the score back up, this time at 14 all.
“Hats off to ‘em,” Pentucket co-head coach Steve Hayden said. “They defended us better than we moved the ball. I thought we were more prepared last week, but weren’t as prepared this week.”
Pentucket’s Dylan O’Rourke, who also kicked the extra points, came up with an interception in the corner of the end zone on the Generals’ first possession of the third quarter
The Generals punched in the eventual game-winning touchdown as time winded down in the third, when Coffey found Nordin for a 7-yard score.
For Pentucket, Melone was all over the field on both sides of the ball while also punting extremely well. Ethan Ruszkowski also came up with some big plays, while Dwight challenged the H-W defense all afternoon with both his arm and legs.
Up Next
Pentucket at Ipswich, Friday, 5 p.m.
***
Hamilton-Wenham 21, Pentucket 14
Pentucket (1-1) 0 7 7 0 — 14
Ham.-Wenham (1-3) 7 7 7 0 — 21
HW — Carter Coffey 1 run (Will Warrenburg kick)
Pent — Andrew Melone 62 pass from Chase Dwight (Dylan O’Rourke kick)
HW — Sean Collins 17 pass from Coffey (Warrenburg kick)
Pent — Dwight 4 run (O’Rourke kick)
HW — Markus Nordin 7 pass from Coffey (Warrenburg kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: HAM-WEN — Carter Coffey 12-55, Marty Cooke 9-32, Cyrus Soleimeni 3-7, John Mulvihill 3-6, Ryan Monahan 1-0; PENTUCKET— Chase Dwight 15-67, Dylan O’Rourke 1-19, William Sutton 1-4.
PASSING: HAM-WEN — Coffey 16-27-180-2-1; PENTUCKET — Dwight 6-15-74-1-0.
RECEIVING: HAM-WEN — Monahan 6-80, Markus Nordin 4-39, Mulvihill 3-33, Sean Collins 2-22, John Ertel 1-6; PENTUCKET — Andrew Melone 3-64, Sutton 1-9, Cameron St. Louis 1-4, Dylan O’Rourke 1- (-3).
