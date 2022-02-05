BOSTON -- Would the Amesbury boys basketball team have wanted to drive over the Zakim Bridge Saturday night still celebrating a victory on the TD Garden floor?
Sure. Of course they would have.
But, even though that didn't end up being the case, it's not like the trip was a total loss.
Yes, Amesbury fell behind early and was never able to claw back in what ended up being a 68-55 loss to Cape Ann League foe North Reading. But jogging out of the tunnel in Boston's iconic arena, and running up and down the same court that Jayson Tatum and the Celtics call home at least 41 times a year, is a moment that no one on the team will ever forget.
"At the end of the line, 20 years from now, you're not going to care if you won or lost," said Amesbury coach Tom Comeau. "You're going to say, 'Hey, I got to play at the TD Garden!' So ultimately, that's what matters. They had a good time tonight."
The experience was once in a lifetime. Amesbury just wished it could have played better basketball.
Led by star senior Cody Cannalonga, North Reading (6-6) jumped out to an early 13-5 lead off the opening tip and forced Amesbury to call a quick timeout. Matt Welch hit a couple of floaters early and scored 7 of his 9 points in the first quarter. But a banked in 3-pointer by Logan Scribner at the buzzer kept the Hornets up 21-17 after the first eight minutes.
The Hornets also had some extra motivation with Cannalonga.
The guard finished with a game-high 28 points, and entered the game only 14 away from hitting 1,000 for his career. He got it with seconds left in the first half when he hit two free throws to put his team up 36-25 at the break. He was honored for his accomplishment, on the parquet floor, before the start of the second half.
"I mean, the kids played hard," said Comeau. "But, (North Reading) came out and played real tough defense on Matt (Welch) and Cam (Keliher), and we just really didn't have an answer for it. Maybe it was because of the 1,000-point thing, I don't know. They played hard and we didn't."
Amesbury tried to find its groove offensively early in the second half, but struggled with turning the ball over. Welch hit a nice midrange jumper at the end of the third, and Keegan Collins (6 pts) and Nick Marden (9 pts, 5 rebs) provided a nice spark off the bench. But Amesbury still trailed by two touchdowns, 51-37, heading into the final frame.
Collins and Matt Heidt hit back-to-back buckets to make it a 64-52 game with two minutes left, but Amesbury could never cut the deficit to single digits.
Keliher ended up leading a balanced Amesbury scoring with 11 points and 6 rebounds. On a positive note, everyone got in the game, and nearly everyone scored.
But, it's now four losses in a row for Amesbury (8-7), which will travel to meet a strong, CAL-Baker-leading Manchester Essex team on Tuesday.
"It's a great experience for the kids," said Comeau. "Everybody got on the floor, everybody got to enjoy it. Before the game, I told them to just go out and enjoy it. And you'll be able to enjoy it a lot better if you win, but either way you get the experience of playing here.
"But we've got to right the ship pretty quick now. We've hit a skid, and we've got to right the ship."
North Reading 68, Amesbury 55
Amesbury (55): Cam Keliher 4-1-11, Rocco Kokinacis 1-2-5, Matt Welch 4-1-9, Max LaPointe 1-0-2, Jake Hallinan 0-0-0, Nick Marden 4-1-9, Matt Heidt 2-0-4, Henry O'Neill 1-0-2, Jacob Herring 0-0-0, Andy Daileanes 1-0-2, Trevor Kimball 1-1-3, Steven Gjikopulli 1-0-2, Keegan Collins 3-0-6. Totals 23-6-55
North Reading (68): John Jennings 2-2-6, Andrew Boulas 2-3-7, Cody Cannalonga 8-9-28, Criag Rubino 2-0-4, Quinn Riesenberg 8-0-18, Sam Morelli 0-0-0, Alex Carucci 0-0-0, Logan Scribner 2-1-6. Totals 24-15-68
3-pointers: NR — Cannalonga 3, Riesenberg, Scribner; A — Keliher 2, Kokinacis
Amesbury (8-7): 17 8 12 18 — 55
North Reading (6-6): 21 15 15 17 — 68
