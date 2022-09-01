Every fall, as the high school sports season is about to start up, I think back to the first game I ever covered as a professional sports writer.
It was, bluntly, a disaster.
And even to this day, I’m still not sure that word “professional” can be used as an adjective to describe my work. But, for whatever reason, my one password to log into everything here still works, so as long as that stays the same we’ll keep pushing forward, baby!
Survive and advance, as they say.
But in all seriousness, this fall will mark my seventh season covering high school sports in Massachusetts. That’s not some sort of career achievement I’m looking for attaboys for, just stating a fact. The first five were with our sister paper, The Eagle-Tribune, after I graduated college, and now we head into Year 2 with The Daily News.
Through it all, I consider myself very fortunate to do what I do.
Sure there are tough days like any other job, but those are completely overpowered by the positive emails and thankful student-athletes. I watch sports for a living, and that’s pretty cool.
And even in just my one year at The Daily News, I’ve already had the chance to cover so many spectacular moments. Massive comebacks, emotional wins, state championships.
It truly has been a pleasure.
But, getting back to my first ever game and the trainwreck that it was.
The following is an article I wrote about my silly little story a few years back in The Eagle-Tribune, but I wanted to share it here as well. On the eve of high school sports returning for another fantastic year, have one last laugh at yours truly before things “get serious.”
Enjoy!
My first story ever published in The Eagle-Tribune was a lie.
It was the opening Friday Night Lights of the 2015 season, and boy was it awesome sitting in the plush press box at Lawrence’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. My naive self thought all high school press boxes must be like this.
Lawrence was hosting rival Lowell. I was hosting a swarm of butterflies in my stomach.
This was going to be my first story in a major publication, and I couldn’t screw it up.
Seemingly after each play, I ran through the instructions I had been given in my head:
1. Track every play for the box score.
2. Hurry back to the office ... Oops, I missed that play! Uh, OK, it looks like No. 17 rushed for, lets say, two yards.
3. Try to focus the story on someone specific rather than a ... Shoot, what number was that kid? Is that a 23 or a 28?
Yeah, I was a mess.
Granted, I was a newly-hired intern heading into my senior year at UMass Lowell at the time.
Lawrence trailed 20-7 at the half, but made a miraculous comeback to earn a 28-20 victory. Quarterback Ismael Jenkins led the charge with two second-half TD passes. It was the first time the Lancers had beat Lowell in 30 years, snapping a 17-game losing streak dating back to the famous “Wing and a Prayer” Thanksgiving game during the 1985 blizzard.
If there were 2,100 fans at Veterans Stadium that night, at least 2,099 of them knew that fact.
Guess who was the one that didn’t?
I raced back to 100 Turnpike Street and power-walked into a full sports department. I tried to collect my thoughts as around me veteran fingers hurriedly pounded keyboards trying to make deadline — which is always tough on a Friday night.
Finally, I started to fumble through scribbled notes and was hit with a wave of writer’s block like a QB taking a blindside sack.
This was going to be an awful first impression.
I sat motionless, not wanting to ask for help on where to even start.
Then, from his corner desk, our Sports Editor Bill Burt came around the corner and introduced himself — we had never met until then. He saw I had two paragraphs of nothing, without a lede and sweat rolling down my forehead.
No problem. He sat down and began to type, asking me questions about the game.
When he heard Lawrence had won, he quickly picked up the phone to call coach Mike Yameen on the historic upset.
Oh, did I mention that I was too shy/nervous/stupid to interview anyone after the game?
The story eventually got done. The paper got out on time as it (almost) always does.
The next day, my parents beamed when they saw my byline. How cool was it that their son was working for a publication they’ve been longtime subscribers to? When I first started, my mother, Carolyn, would cut out my stories and keep them in a scrapbook.
I picked up that Saturday paper and saw my byline, which, in actuality, was the only “Kyle Gaudette” in that paper. About 80 percent of the story wasn’t even my words.
The two lame paragraphs I wrote were near the end of the story. But that was it.
I didn’t have the heart to tell my parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.