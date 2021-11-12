The Sutton girls soccer team, seeded No. 4 in the Division 5 state tournament, has won two playoff games with ineligible players on its roster.
Sutton has four eighth-graders on its playoff roster — one of whom, Ava Magnuson, has scored a combined five goals over the two games — that were playing under a Middle Level waiver for the program’s JV team. The MIAA does not, however, have a Middle Level waiver from Sutton for an eighth-grader to play on varsity.
After losing 3-1 in their Round of 16 game Tuesday night, Georgetown filed a claim to the MIAA to put the game under protest.
Here was the MIAA’s emailed response to Georgetown AD Ryan Browner:
“To all parties,
“Information was forwarded to the MIAA office regarding 8th grade students from Sutton Public Schools playing on the varsity girls soccer team during the MIAA tournament. The roster details four 8th grade students on the tournament roster. This year, Sutton High School was granted a Middle Level waiver by the district 2 DAC. Finally, Sutton High School was given permission by district 2 DAC leadership to use ML waiver approved students on their varsity team for a period of time.
“After investigation of all circumstances, the DAC leadership, the final decision maker for ML waivers, did grant a level of permission for 8th graders to play on the varsity team even though the clear standard does not permit. Sutton High School was acting on that approval. No action will be taken on previous contests. Going forward from the date of this communication, it is not permissible for Sutton High School to use ML waiver players on their varsity team.”
The four Sutton eighth graders will not be on the roster for the remainder of the team’s postseason run.
However, MIAA Rule 86.2 states that: “If a school uses an ineligible student in any interscholastic contest, such contest shall be forfeited to the opposing school.”
Magnusson is a supremely-talented player already who plays for the FC Stars Blue U15 team and has a bright future ahead of her in the sport. She scored a hat-trick in Sutton’s first-round win over Oxford, and twice more in the win over Georgetown.
“She was the best player on the field,” said Browner.
In games on Arbiterlive.com, Sutton’s JV team has 9 total goals in 11 recorded games with a 9-0 loss and a 4-0 loss, calling into question if a player of Magnuson’s status ever played at that level before being called up.
“We wanted to make sure the proper procedures were followed to keep the integrity of the tournament,” said Browner. “Sutton had a waiver for JV, but they did not have a waiver for varsity soccer. Sutton clearly understood that they needed a waiver because they have one for kids to participate in varsity golf.
“There are schools that are doing the right thing and going about the procedures how the MIAA wants them to be done. So it questions the integrity of what the MIAA stands for.”
“Georgetown is not looking for us to move forward, we lost. But we’re just looking for the integrity of the tournament to be satisfied. Because there are a lot of school districts that do the right thing and go about it the right way.”
Sutton will host Bromfield in the Division 5 quarterfinals Saturday at 3 p.m.
