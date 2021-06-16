For the first time since March of 2020, there will be MIAA tournaments to conclude the high school season. The MIAA officially announced its spring tournament pairings on Wednesday afternoon, and tournament games are currently scheduled to kick off starting Friday.
Among the local teams to earn top placement were Amesbury softball, Newburyport girls lacrosse, Newburyport girls tennis and Triton wrestling, who were all the No. 1 overall seeds in their respective brackets. Here is a sport by sport breakdown of each tournament and who each of our local teams will be facing over the next few days.
Baseball
Newburyport is the top local team in the Division 3 North bracket, earning the No. 5 seed and a first round bye. The Clippers will face the winner of No. 12 Pentucket and No. 21 Weston, who are set to play Friday at 4 p.m.
Amesbury and Triton are both also set to open their Division 3 North tournament runs Friday at 4 p.m., with Triton earning the 11 seed and a home date with No. 22 Essex Tech and No. 13 Amesbury set to host No. 20 Weston.
Georgetown will also be taking part in the Division 4 North tournament. The No. 8 seeded Royals will host No. 9 Winthrop on Monday at 4 p.m.
Softball
After going undefeated in a dominant regular season campaign, Amesbury softball has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 North bracket and will receive a bye to the sectional quarterfinals. The Indians will host either No. 8 Rockport or No. 9 Austin Prep next Wednesday at a time to be determined.
In the Division 2 North bracket, Newburyport is the No. 11 seed and will open on the road at No. 6 Gloucester on Monday at 4 p.m. Triton is the No. 15 seed and will play a preliminary round game against No. 18 Weston on Friday at 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
We will have a local rivalry matchup to start the Division 3 North boys lacrosse tournament, with No. 5 Triton set to host No. 12 Pentucket at the Triton stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 seeded Newburyport will host No. 14 Mystic Valley on Friday at 3 p.m.
If Triton avoids the upset and both the Vikings and Clippers advance to the sectional final, a potential third matchup between the two rivals could be in play. Triton and Newburyport played two epic matchups this season, with Newburyport winning both by a combined three-goal margin.
Girls Lacrosse
Having run through the regular season in dominant fashion, Newburyport earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 North section and will open at home on Monday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Saturday's preliminary between No. 16 North Reading and No. 17 Dracut.
Should Newburyport advance, Pentucket may very well be waiting for them. Pentucket has earned the No. 9 seed and will be at No. 8 Shawsheen at a date and time that had not been announced as of Wednesday night.
Triton is also in the field as the No. 13 seed and will start on the road at No. 4 Ipswich on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Newburyport girls tennis has reached the Division 2 North Finals in back to back seasons, and as the undefeated No. 1 seed the Clippers appear well poised to make another deep run. The Clippers have received a first round bye and will host the winner of Friday's match between No. 8 Arlington and No. 9 Central Catholic on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Ten years since winning a dual meet state title, Triton wrestling is well positioned to do it again. The undefeated Vikings are the No. 1 seed in the four-team Division 3 North section and will open Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the football stadium against No. 4 Gloucester. Should the Vikings advance they would then face either No. 2 Marblehead-Swampscott or No. 3 Tyngsborough in the sectional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.