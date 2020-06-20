The MIAA's Tournament Management Committee has approved new divisional alignment proposals for basketball, soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball, which if finalized would take effect for two years starting in the 2021-22 school year.
The proposed alignments were unanimously approved 16-0 at the TMC's meeting on Thursday, and now schools and leagues will have the opportunity to discuss the alignments and decide whether or not to appeal their placement.
According to the alignment timeline, appeals must be filed by the high school principal by Dec. 21, 2020, and appeals will be heard during the winter of 2020-21. The final alignments are expected to be released and approved by next spring.
Under the new divisional alignments, most local programs would either remain in their current division or drop down by one. The Amesbury girls soccer program would be the only local team to move up, jumping from Division 4 to Division 3, and the Amesbury field hockey and Georgetown girls volleyball programs would each drop down by two.
For boys basketball, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton would each remain in Division 3. Amesbury would drop from Division 3 to Division 4 and Georgetown would drop from Division 4 to Division 5. Most of the usual Division 3 contenders are set to remain, but two notable additions are New Mission and Tech Boston, both programs that have historically ranked among Division 2's top programs.
In girls basketball, Newburyport would remain in Division 2 while Pentucket and Triton would each drop to Division 3, where they would join Amesbury and Georgetown. If recent trends hold, the realignment would turn Division 3 into a gauntlet, with state powerhouses St. Mary's, Archbishop Williams and Foxboro all sharing the division with Cape Ann League powers Pentucket, Amesbury and North Reading. All six programs have reached the sectional finals of their respective divisions in recent years.
There won't be much change in boys soccer locally, with Amesbury the only team set to change, dropping from Division 3 to Division 4. Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket would all remain in Division 3 while Georgetown stays in Division 4. One big development, however, would be the promotion of perennial Division 3 power Wayland to Division 2, removing a huge potential obstacle to the local Cape Ann League programs' postseason prospects going forward.
For girls soccer, Amesbury's move up to Division 3 would come as a relief to the team's top competitors, as the Indians have won four consecutive Division 4 North titles dating back to 2016. Amesbury joins local rivals Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket in Division 3 while Georgetown would drop from Division 4 to Division 5.
In field hockey, Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket are all set to drop from Division 2 to Division 3 while Amesbury would drop two divisions from Division 2 to Division 4. Georgetown, due to its co-op with Essex Tech, will became the area's highest division team by remaining in Division 2. The realignment won't bring postseason relief to the local programs in Division 3 given that Watertown, the state's most dominant program, is set to drop from Division 2 to Division 3 as well.
Lastly, for girls volleyball, Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket would all drop from Division 2 to Division 3, and Georgetown will drop from Division 3 to Division 5.
The proposed alignments for football and ice hockey remained a hot topic of discussion during Thursday's TMC meeting and is expected to be the primary focus of the upcoming June 29 meeting. More details surrounding those sports' alignments are expected to be released at that time.
The complete proposed alignments can be found here.
***
New Proposed MIAA Divisional Alignments
Boys Basketball
Division 3: Newburyport, Pentucket, Triton
Division 4: Amesbury
Division 5: Georgetown
Girls Basketball
Division 2: Newburyport
Division 3: Pentucket, Triton, Amesbury, Georgetown
Boys Soccer
Division 3: Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket
Division 4: Amesbury, Georgetown
Girls Soccer
Division 3: Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket, Amesbury
Division 5: Georgetown
Field Hockey
Division 2: Georgetown
Division 3: Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket
Division 4: Amesbury
Girls Volleyball
Division 3: Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket
Division 5: Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.