The MIAA state boys basketball pairings were released Saturday morning.
Locally, only two teams earned themselves a chance to compete for state titles.
In Division 4, Georgetown (15-5) is the No. 13 seed, and will host No. 20 Nantucket (12-8) in the first round on Friday at 6 p.m. The Royals are led by Grant Lyon (18.5 ppg), Jackson Lasquade (11.7 ppg), Marcos Yones (9.2 ppg) and Cory Walsh (8.7 ppg), and could make some serious noise.
The only other local team to qualify is Newburyport in Division 2.
The Clippers (12-8), fresh off their fifth straight CAL Kinney title this regular season, are the No. 34 seed and will play in the preliminary round on Wednesday. The team will travel down to Grafton for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Here are the complete pairings for each division that includes a local team.
Division 2
Seedings: 1. Malden Catholic (18-2); 2. Mansfield (20-2); 3. Sharon (17-3); 4. Shepherd Hill (19-1); 5. Charlestown (18-4); 6. Nashoba Regional (18-2); 7. Pope Francis (17-3); 8. Wakefield (18-2); 9. Foxborough (14-8); 10. Marblehead (13-4); 11. North Quincy (15-6); 12. Dartmouth (16-4); 13. West Springfield (17-3); 14. Canton (10-10); 15. Salem (12-5); 16. Scituate (15-5); 17. Middleborough (16-6); 18. Longmeadow (12-7); 19. Burlington (15-5); 20. Walpole (10-10); 21. Bedford (16-4)
22. Whitman-Hanson Reg. (12-9); 23. Pembroke (12-8); 24. Norwood (16-4); 25. Leominster (10-10); 26. Fitchburg (13-6); 27. Plymouth South (11-9); 28. Tewksbury Memorial (10-10); 29. Westwood (13-9); 30. South High Community (11-9); 31. Grafton (13-7); 32. Northampton (13-7); 33. Somerset Berkley (11-9); 34. NEWBURYPORT (12-8); 35. Melrose (10-10); 36. Duxbury (10-10); 37. Amherst-Pelham Reg. (10-10); 38. Revere (10-10); 39. Nauset (12-8); 40. Chicopee Comp. (10-10); 41. Ludlow (16-4)
Local Preliminary Games
Wednesday, March 1
No. 34 Newburyport at No. 31 Grafton, 7 p.m.
Division 4
Seeding: 1. Wareham (17-3); 2. Burke (16-4); 3. Springfield Int'l Charter (18-2); 4. Bourne (17-3); 5. Millbury (17-4); 6. Clinton (17-3); 7. Randolph (16-4); 8. Cathedral (10-10); 9. Manchester Essex (17-3); 10. West Bridgewater (15-4); 11. Monument Mountain (17-3); 12. Wahconah Regional (15-5); 13. GEORGETOWN (15-5); 14. South Hadley (13-7); 15. Tyngsborough (13-7); 16. Fenway (15-5); 17. Carver (13-7); 18. Lynn Vo-Tech (17-3); 19. Lunenburg (11-9); 20. Nantucket (12-8)
21. Uxbridge (10-9); 22. Cape Cod Academy (8-12); 23. Whitinsville Christian (14-6); 24. Bay Path RVT (14-6); 25. Bartlett (10-10); 26. Snowden International (10-11); 27. Northbridge (8-12); 28. Oxford (10-9); 29. Whittier RVT (10-10); 30. Cohasset (9-11); 31. Blue Hills RVT (11-7); 32. Winthrop (7-13); 33. Mahar Regional (11-9); 34. Blackstone Valley RVT (11-9); 35. Maimonides School (12-2); 36. Frontier Regional (10-10); 37. Southwick Regional (11-8); 38. Saint Joseph Prep (9-7); 39. Bethany Christian (11-9); 40. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (11-7)
Local Preliminary Games
Friday, March 3
No. 20 Nantucket at No. 13 Georgetown, 6 p.m.
