No matter what happens in the coming weeks, it’s already been a historic year for the Georgetown girls basketball team.
With their win at Hamilton-Wenham a couple of weeks ago, the Royals (12-8, 8-5 CAL) claimed a share of the team’s first CAL Baker title since the 2011-12 season. It’s the first time the program has finished with above a .500 record in the league during that 11-year drought, as senior captains Carena Ziolkowski, Marley Morrison and Meghan Loewen have helped to lead a massive resurgence under first-year head coach Tim Mahan.
But the Royals want more.
The CAL Baker title was a well-earned prize and a season goal accomplished for Georgetown, but now it’s time for the “second season” to start. The Royals enter the MIAA state tournament as the No. 5 seed in Division 5, and are eager to make some serious noise.
“Getting a share of the Baker title, it was a good accomplishment for them,” said Mahan. “Especially because they lost to Ipswich on that Tuesday. So to come back and beat Hamilton-Wenham the next game, in what really was one of our better performances of the year, said a lot about the them.
“But they’re ready to go for the playoffs. The seniors in particular have been building to this for a while. They set the example for the younger kids and they set high expectations for themselves. We try to do the cliche ‘One game at a time’ stuff. But we know that if we play our best, we have a shot at it.”
Georgetown will open its tournament run against the winner of No. 28 Upper Cape Cod Academy and No. 37 Avon, which will play their preliminary round game on Tuesday night. While nothing is confirmed yet, early tea leaves suggest that the Royals will be in action for the first round on Thursday.
But whenever tipoff is, the team will be ready.
After making somewhat of a surprise run to the Div. 5 Round of 16 a year ago, the Royals are looking to build on that success. Ziolkowski (13.6 ppg, 46 3s) is one of the top scorers and shooters in the Daily News area, sisters Neiylah and Tyrah Marcelin handle the point guard duties and average a combined 19.2 ppg, and the Royals have been getting solid contributions from Morrison (6.9 ppg), Katie Davies (5.8 ppg), Loewen, Ella Thompson and Avery Upite.
Last year, Georgetown fell to state power Hoosac Valley in the Round of 16.
This year, that potential matchup could feature itself again in the quarterfinals, as Hoosac earned the No. 4 seed.
“We have a ‘Big-3’ that we believe really helps us win games,” said Mahan. “When we move the ball and have a high number of assists, we’re hard to stop defensively. Then when we’re able to turn other teams over and not shoot ourselves in the foot with our own turnovers, we’re generally pretty good. and then we want to make sure we’re creating extra possessions through crashing the glass and offensive rebounding.”
Elsewhere across the local girls basketball scene, Newburyport and Pentucket also earned high seeds in Division 2. The Clippers (17-3) are the No. 7 seed, while the Panthers (17-4) are right behind them at No. 8. Both will have to wait to find out their first-round opponents after the conclusion of the preliminary round.
Here are the complete pairings for each division that includes a local team.
Division 2
Seedings: 1. Walpole (18-2); 2. Medfield (19-1); 3. Wakefield (18-2); 4. Westwood (16-4); 5. Foxborough (19-1); 6. Dracut (16-6); 7. NEWBURYPORT (17-3); 8. PENTUCKET (17-4); 9. Norwood (13-7); 10. Wayland (17-4); 11. Nashoba Regional (16-3); 12. South High Community (20-0); 13. Chicopee (15-5); 14. Whitman-Hanson (13-7); 15. Billerica (10-10); 16. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 17. Tewksbury (9-11); 18. Oliver Ames (11-9); 19. Leominster (13-7); 20. Shepherd Hill (14-6); 21. Hanover (14-5); 22. Westborough (13-8); 23. Masconomet (13-7); 24. Holyoke (12-8)
25. Ashland (9-11); 26. Burlington (9-11); 27. Notre Dame (Hingham) (14-6); 28. Holliston (8-12); 29. Dartmouth (11-9); 30. Grafton (17-3); 31. Bedford (11-9); 32. Longmeadow (12-8); 33. Northampton (12-8); 34. Pembroke (11-9); 35. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-5); 36. Middleborough (11-11); 37. Somerset Berkley (12-8); 38. Marlborough (9-9); 39. Ursuline Academy (10-10); 40. Falmouth (12-10); 41. Minnechaug (10-10); 42. Marblehead (10-7); 43. Agawam (10-10); 44. HS of Commerce (12-8)
Local First Round Games
TBD
No. 40 Falmouth at No. 25 Ashland winner at No. 8 Pentucket, TBD
No. 39 Ursuline Academy at No. 26 Burlington winner at No. 7 Newburyport, TBD
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Millis (12-8); 2. Springfield Int’l Charter (16-4); 3. Sutton (17-3); 4. Hoosac Valley (16-4); 5. GEORGETOWN (12-8); 6. Westport (16-4); 7. West Boylston (14-5); 8. Palmer (15-4); 9. Maynard (9-10); 10. Tahanto (15-5); 11. Ayer Shirley (16-4); 12. Quaboag Regional (14-6); 13. Lenox Memorial (16-4); 14. Carver (9-13); 15. Taconic (6-13); 16. Saint Bernard’s (12-7); 17. Franklin County Tech (18-2); 18. Hopedale (9-11); 19. Minuteman (18-2); 20. Hull (6-12); 21. Old Colony RVT (14-6); 22. South Shore Vo-Tech (16-4); 23. Drury (10-10)
24. Monson (8-12); 25. Prospect Hill Acad. Charter (17-1); 26. Gardner (13-7); 27. Saint John Paul II (15-4); 28. Upper Cape Cod RVT (11-9); 29. Academy of the Pacific Rim (13-2); 30. Renaissance School (12-8); 31. Whitinsville Christian (8-11); 32. Pioneer Valley (12-8); 33. Salem Academy Charter (16-4); 34. Nashoba Valley Tech (14-6); 35. Turners Falls (11-9); 36. Norfolk County Agricultural (13-7); 37. Avon (11-7); 38. Neighborhood House (10-3); 39. Cape Cod RVT (9-7); 40. St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (15-2); 41. Boston United (12-8); 42. Innovation Acad. Charter (11-9); 43. Boston Collegiate Charter (9-2); 44. Mount Alvernia (10-10); 45. Brighton (11-5); 46. Hampden Charter — East (14-6); 47. Baystate Academy (13-7)
Local First Round Games
TBD
No. 37 Avon at No. 28 Upper Cape Cod Academy at No. 5 Georgetown, TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.