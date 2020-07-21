Will there be high school sports this fall? Anyone hoping for a concrete answer during Tuesday's MIAA Board of Directors meeting likely came away disappointed, as the board made it clear that any plan for fall sports will depend heavily on the state guidance expected in early August.
One thing we do know, if the fall season goes forward, tryouts won't begin until students are back in school.
The MIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to push the start of fall sports back to Sept. 14, following a recommendation by the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force and echoing recent decisions by nearby states like New York and New Jersey.
In addition to the vote to push back the season, the board also unanimously approved the Task Force's other two recommendations. Those were to comply with the forthcoming guidelines set to be published by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs regarding fall season youth and K-12 sports and to schedule another board meeting within three days of those guidelines' publication, at which time the board will have an opportunity to respond accordingly.
MIAA Board President and Marshfield Superintendent Jeff Granatino said those guidelines, which are expected to be released in early August, will determine how the fall season goes.
"We will ultimately have to wait for the guidelines from DESE, the Department of Public Health, and the EEA in coordination with the governor's office to know whether we will be able to offer a full slate of fall athletics," Granatino said.
The decision to delay the start of fall sports was made to ensure schools are able to get up and running with their new coronavirus mitigation strategies in place. Keith Crowley, a member of the COVID-19 Task Force and principal of St. John's Prep, said the delay would help schools adjust to their new normal, and if there were any positive cases reported at tryouts in mid-to-late August it might hinder the schools' ability to reopen at all.
One question that remains unanswered is if some sports may be allowed to play while others aren't.
During the meeting, the board welcomed DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, who provided an update on the state's timeline in regard to high school sports and where certain key issues stand. Among the questions asked was whether or not fall sports will be an all-or-nothing proposition, to which Riley said everything is still on the table and that the state is taking its time and using the best medical information available to make a decision.
"If we can do sports we'd certainly like to do it, but only if we can do them in a safe way," Riley said.
Should the state give the green light to athletic competition — whether its all sports or just lower risk ones — sports approved for participation by DESE, EEA and the local school district can begin holding tryouts on Monday, Sept. 14. That would be three weeks later than normal for most fall sports and nearly a month later than normal for football.
During an ordinary season, teams would typically have at least two weeks of preseason training before games could begin, so if the season moves forward the MIAA would have to figure out an appropriate way to reconfigure the season, whether that's shortening the preseason, condensing the regular season, modifying the postseason or some combination of all three.
Those decisions will be guided in large part by the recent survey taken by the COVID-19 Task Force, in which coaches, athletic directors, trainers and school administrators were asked for feedback on how the MIAA should proceed going forward. The task force received more than 1,000 responses, and the overwhelming majority or respondents said their top priorities are protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and athletics staff, supporting the mental health of those involved and emphasizing the regular season over any potential postseason or championship competition.
More clarity regarding fall sports is expected to come in early August.
