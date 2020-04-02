There may still be a high school spring athletics season, and if there is then there may still be a postseason to strive for. However, even if the games do go ahead, there will not be any state champions crowned when all is said and done if new recommendations presented by the MIAA are made official.
The MIAA's Tournament Management Committee announced its recommendations for how a spring postseason would be structured should the season move ahead next month, and chief among them was the recommendation that the committee's sole focus will be on playing through a sectional tournament only, and not a full statewide tournament.
Read about the @MIAA033 TMC meeting which focused on spring tournament structure if there is a spring sports season. Stay well. #flattenthecurve #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/wOb6ISn7M8— MIAA (@MIAA033) April 2, 2020
In addition, the committee also voted to set the tournament cutoff date at June 12 for most sports, with seeding meetings taking place on June 13 and tournaments themselves running from June 15-27. There will not be a Super 8 tournament for baseball or an individual tournament for tennis, and all tournament qualifying rules will remain the same.
For track and field, the postseason cutoff date was set at June 15, and sectional and divisional meets will take place between June 17 and June 27. There will also be further discussion on the format for the spring golf tournaments, with the committee determining that it needed more information from the golf committee chair before proceeding.
The Tournament Management Committee's next scheduled meeting is Monday, April 6, and its recommendations are expected to be voted on by the MIAA's Board of Directors within the next couple weeks. As of now the MIAA's spring sports plan is still contingent on school re-opening on May 4.
