The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee met this week to work out a path forward for the upcoming high school spring season, and Friday it issued a number of recommendations for a possible structure to the season should developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic allow competition to go forward.
According to the MIAA, the committee’s recommendations are as follows:
- The first team competition may not start until after the seventh calendar day after the start of the 2020 spring season. In effect, teams would have a week-long preseason for tryouts and practice before games would begin. A separate recommendation calls for a three-day preseason for golf, and another recommendation deals with the specifics of rugby's preseason.
- The cutoff date for regular season contests would be Wednesday, June 10.
- For all sports except rugby, the maximum number of competitions would be reduced to 12 and the minimum number for tournament participation eight. The number of allowable games per week would remain the same as normal. Typically a team plays approximately 20 games per season, so under this structure teams would play a shortened but not condensed schedule.
- There would be no exclusion or endowment games during the spring.
- If the spring season starts on or before April 27, the MIAA postseason tournaments would go forward as planned. If the season starts after that date, the tournaments would be canceled.
- Spring season participation would be extended for all teams at all levels through June 20.
The TMC’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m., at which time the spring season will be discussed further. The committee's recommendations are expected to be taken up by the MIAA’s Board of Directors next week.
The full list of recommendations can be found here: http://www.miaa.net/gen/miaa_generated_bin/documents/basic_module/HIGHLIGHTS__TMC_32020.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.