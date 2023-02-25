The MIAA state hockey pairings were released Saturday morning.
In them, you'll find a positive reflection on the quality of hockey that was played in the Daily News area this winter. Between the boys and girls brackets, all six of our local teams made their respective tournaments.
And highlighting the group is the Newburyport boys.
After playing a loaded non-league schedule against some of the best Division 1 competition in the state, the Clippers (9-9-3) were rewarded by earning the No. 6 seed in Division 2. Captains Ryan Philbin, Max Puleo, Jamie Brooks, Zach McHugh and Cam Caponigro will begin their tournament run with the rest of the team hosting No. 27 Melrose at the Graf on Wednesday night (6 p.m.).
Moving to Division 3, Triton (11-7-2) is the No. 10 seed, while CAL Baker co-champion Pentucket (10-10-0) came in at No. 29. Lastly, fellow CAL Baker co-champion Amesbury (9-10-0) is the No. 19 seed in Division 4.
On the girls side, the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover co-op team earned the No. 4 seed in Division 1 after finishing the regular season 12-6-2. Behind them is Newburyport (8-10-2) at No. 22, which will travel to No. 11 Longmeadow in the first round.
Here are the complete pairings for each division that includes a local team.
Boys
Division 2
Seedings: 1. Tewksbury (18-1-1); 2. Duxbury (15-5-2); 3. Canton (17-4-0); 4. Walpole (12-6-2); 5. Silver Lake (14-7-1); 6. NEWBURYPORT (9-9-3); 7. Algonquin (13-4-2); 8. Hopkinton (16-4-0); 9. Whitman-Hanson (10-9-1); 10. Wakefield (11-7-2); 11. Plymouth South (12-7-1); 12. Gloucester (12-7-1); 13. Somerset Berkley (19-1-0); 14. Masconomet (11-9-0); 15. Boston Latin (10-7-3); 16. Marblehead (13-5-4); 17. Norwood (12-6-2); 18. Concord-Carlisle (11-8-1)
19. Wilmington (8-9-2); 20. Auburn (13-7-0); 21. Oliver Ames (10-9-1); 22. Westborough (11-9-0); 23. Plymouth North (8-14-0); 24. Westwood (12-7-1); 25. North Attleborough (9-7-4); 26. Newton South (5-13-2); 27. Melrose (5-12-3); 28. Mansfield (4-14-2); 29. Minnechaug (13-7-0); 30. Medford (11-8-1); 31. Dartmouth (10-10-0); 32. Lowell Catholic (7-10-2); 33. Haverhill (13-6-1); 34. Diman RVT (17-2-0); 35. Agawam (11-6-1); 36. Somerville (11-8-0)
Local First Round Games
Wednesday, March 1
No. 27 Melrose at No. 6 Newburyport, 6 p.m.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Scituate (16-4-2); 2. Lynnfield (18-1-1); 3. Medfield (17-2-1); 4. Nauset (15-5-0); 5. Watertown (11-6-3); 6. Marlborough (12-5-2); 7. Hanover (7-10-3); 8. Essex North Shore (17-1-2); 9. Pembroke (8-10-2); 10. TRITON (11-7-2); 11. Nashoba (10-5-5); 12. Dracut (15-4-1); 13. Hopedale (9-9-2); 14. North Middlesex (9-10-1); 15. Methuen (12-5-3); 16. Seekonk (15-4-1); 17. Taunton (13-9-0)
18. Bedford (9-9-2); 19. West Springfield (10-7-3); 20. East Longmeadow (11-5-2); 21. North Quincy (5-14-1); 22. Groton-Dunstable (6-14-0); 23. Danvers (6-11-3); 24. Saint Paul Diocesan (12-7-1); 25. Northbridge (10-10-0); 26. North Reading (7-13-0); 27. Middleborough (7-12-1); 28. Southeastern RVT (11-8-1); 29. Pentucket (10-10-0); 30. Old Rochester (9-10-1); 31. Foxborough (7-12-1); 32. Bishop Stang (7-12-1); 33. Ludlow (12-6-0); 34. Easthampton (12-7-1)
Local First Round Games
Wednesday, March 1
No. 23 Danvers at No. 10 Triton, 4 p.m.
No. 29 Pentucket at No. 4 Nauset, TBD
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Norwell (20-1-0); 2. Sandwich (15-4-1); 3. Winthrop (16-3-1); 4. Grafton (18-2-0); 5. Shawsheen Valley Tech (16-3-1); 6. Nantucket (13-6-0); 7. Dennis-Yarmouth (13-8-1); 8. Martha's Vineyard (12-8-0); 9. Stoneham (5-14-1); 10. Ashland (10-10-0); 11. Abington (10-10-0); 12. Hull (12-5-3); 13. Rockland (10-9-1); 14. Assabet Valley RVT (14-6-0); 15. Boston Latin Academy (10-8-1); 16. Blackstone Valley RVT (10-9-1); 17. Norton (9-8-3); 18. Dover-Sherborn (8-12-0)
19. AMESBURY (9-10-0); 20. Dedham (8-12-0); 21. Swampscott (12-8-0); 22. East Bridgewater (10-11-1); 23. Littleton (12-7-0); 24. Greenfield (15-5-0); 25. Fitchburg (10-10-0); 26. Bourne (8-11-1); 27. Northeast Metro RVT (8-12-0); 28. Hamilton-Wenham (6-13-1); 29. Rockport (7-12-1); 30. Belchertown (11-7-0); 31. Saint John Paul II (4-17-1); 32. Gardner (12-7-0); 33. Taconic (10-5-0); 34. Saint Bernard's (12-8-0); 35. Nashoba Valley Tech (11-11-0)
Local First Round Games
No. 19 Amesbury at No. 14 Assabet Valley, TBD
Girls
Division 1
Seedings: 1. St. Mary's (21-1-0); 2. Notre Dame (Hingham) (14-6-0); 3. Shrewsbury (16-2-2); 4. HPNA (12-6-2); 5. Winthrop (18-0-0); 6. Hingham (14-5-2); 7. Bishop Feehan (12-7-1); 8. Peabody Veterans (16-4-0); 9. Methuen (12-5-3); 10. Arlington (13-5-2); 11. Longmeadow (9-6-3); 12. Bishop Stang (13-5-2); 13. Billerica (8-11-1); 14. Pope Francis (10-6-2); 15. Nauset (11-8-1); 16. Plymouth South (10-6-4)
17. Bishop Fenwick (7-10-3); 18. Reading (12-6-2); 19. Stoneham (13-6-1); 20. Westford Academy (9-10-1); 21. Whitman-Hanson Reg. (10-6-1); 22. NEWBURYPORT (8-10-2); 23. Beverly (10-9-1); 24. Acton-Boxborough (2-20-0); 25. Shawsheen Valley Tech (10-10-0); 26. Auburn (8-10-0); 27. Arlington Catholic (4-15-1); 28. Hopkinton (6-12-2); 29. Marblehead (4-15-1); 30. Old Rochester (7-12-1); 31. Newton North (5-15-0); 32. Medford (3-15-2)
Local First Round Games
No. 22 Newburyport at No. 11 Longmeadow, TBD
Wednesday, March 1
No. 29 Marblehead at No. 4 HPNA, 7 P.M.
