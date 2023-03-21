Well, we’re now through five seasons of the new MIAA statewide tournament playoff system.
It’s tough to say that any format is perfect, and I’m not claiming that it has been. But, it’s definitely safe to say that the metrics used to determine seeding/power ranking have worked fairly well. Looking at recent seasons, the “favorites” — any seed No. 1-4 — have won a majority of the time.
And that trend certainly continued this winter, especially in basketball.
Between the 10 boys and girls divisions, seven No. 1 seeds won state championships, while another made it to the title game and lost to the No. 2 seed. The major “upset,” if you will, was the No. 6 North High boys winning in Division 1 — over No. 5 Needham — and the No 5 Foxboro girls winning in Division 2 over No. 6 Dracut.
Things were a bit more diverse in hockey, with only one No. 1 seed winning in the Norwell boys in Division 4. But even still, every winning team between the six boys and girls divisions were seeded No. 1-4 — except for No. 11 Nashoba Regional winning it all in Division 2.
Here are all of the MIAA state champions and who they beat in their respective title games.
Boys Basketball
Division 1
No. 6 North High over No. 5 Needham, 73-64
Division 2
No. 1 Malden Catholic over No. 2 Mansfield, 72-54
Division 3
No. 1 Archbishop Williams over No. 2 St. Mary’s (Lynn), 76-71
Division 4
No. 1 Wareham over No. 3 Springfield International, 66-40
Division 5
No. 1 Taconic over No. 2 David Prouty, 53-51
Girls Basketball
Division 1
No. 1 Andover over No. 2 Bishop Feehan, 55-51
Division 2
No. 5 Foxborough over No. 6 Dracut, 73-53
Division 3
No. 1 St. Mary’s (Lynn) over No. 3 Bishop Fenwick, 45-41
Division 4
No. 1 Cathedral (Boston) over No. 3 Wahconah, 75-53
Division 5
No. 2 Springfield International over No. 1 Millis, 42-34
Boys Hockey
Division 1
No. 4 Pope Francis over No. 7 Xaverian, 3-2
Division 2
No. 3 Canton over No. 8 Hopkinton, 4-1
Division 3
No. 11 Nashoba Regional over No. 1 Scituate, 2-1 (OT)
Division 4
No. 1 Norwell over No. 2 Sandwich, 4-3 (OT)
Girls Hockey
Division 1
No. 3 Shrewsbury over No. 1 St. Mary’s High, 4-1
Division 2
No. 2 Duxbury over No. 4 Canton, 5-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.