GROVELAND -- Every team is searching for that one true leader, that clichéd "coach on the field" who can be an extension of the staff on the sideline.
For the Pentucket girls lacrosse team, that person is undoubtedly Lana Mickelson.
The senior captain was aggressive early and often Saturday afternoon, scoring seven goals and assisting on another to lead No. 5 Pentucket to a comfortable 21-7 win over No. 21 Bishop Fenwick in the Division 3 Round of 16. The talented Iona commit knotched six of her goals within the game's first 20 minutes, ensuring the Panthers could close out the Crusaders with a running clock the entire second half.
"She takes charge," said Pentucket coach Angela Palmer. "She's best at calling out plays and knowing what plays are best to run down in the scoring area. We sort of let them take charge of that, they have an arsenal of plays that we run in practice to chose from."
The win advances Pentucket (13-4) to the Division 3 quarterfinals, where it'll either host No. 13 Essex North Shore or travel down I-95 to face No. 4 Weston. It also marked the Panthers' eighth win a row, as the team appears to be playing its best lacrosse at the perfect time.
"We did it! It's very exciting," said Mickelson. "I think we've worked really hard, especially these last few games, so I think it's very well deserved that we're here. We had a new line of freshman come in this year who have all been playing club, and they all had a lot of experience together and a connection with each other. And I think we've all been learning how to work together with them, and we've come really far."
Bishop Fenwick (9-11) got four goals from top scorer Karina Gyllenhall, and a pair from Sam Montecalvo.
But Pentucket came out of the gate hot.
Mickelson won the opening draw and scored the game's first goal, and a few minutes later she took a feed from Audrey Conover and buried another to make it 2-0. Kate Conover then found the back of the net, and Mickelson completed the hat-trick 10 minutes into the game. Montecalvo scored twice for the Crusaders to make it 4-2, but the Panthers would go on to score the next six goals of the game to break it open.
Besides Mickelson's six, both Conover sisters and Charlene Basque scored twice, and Cat Colvin and Katie Drislane added goals to make it 14-4 Pentucket at halftime.
"Overall, it takes us as a whole unit to really get into the game," said Mickelson. "It takes us a few minutes, which we're working on, but we usually pick it up pretty quick. It's crucial for everyone to contribute."
Sydney Trout and Sarah Graninger got on the scoring train for Pentucket in the second half, Mickelson got her lucky seventh goal and the Conover sisters finished with a combined seven strikes (Audrey 4, Kate 3).
The Panthers have now won their two playoff games by a combined score of 35-8.
"I think our transitions were good, and I think we did a good job of being patient in the scoring area and not forcing passes," said Palmer. "They've worked hard for this, that's for sure."
Pentucket 21, Bishop Fenwick 7
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: P — Lana Mickelson 7, Audrey Conover 4, Kate Conover 3, Charlene Basque 2, Katie Drislane 2, Sarah Graninger, Cat Colvin, Sydney Trout; BF — Karina Gyllehall 4, Sam Montecalvo 2, Ella Morgan
Assists: P — Trout 4, A. Conover 3, Mickelson, Graninger; BF — Montecalvo, Morgan, Frankie Herbert
Saves: P — Jocelynn Alcantara 5; BF — Courtney McKenzie 8
Bishop Fenwick (9-11): 4 3 — 7
Pentucket (13-4): 14 7 — 21
