BYFIELD — If you showed up to Wednesday’s Triton vs. Georgetown boys soccer game even just two minutes late, you missed a whole bunch.
And if for some crazy reason you left early, you missed a whole bunch more.
Triton, searching for its first win of the season and its first win against a CAL opponent since 2019, came out of the gates on fire in what ended up being a wild 2-2 tie against Georgetown. Right off the opening touch, senior Nick Hubbard-Brucher sent a great ball up the left side that center midfielder Grant Schroeder won the footrace to. Georgetown goalie Kyle Davies came sprinting out of his net to try and grab it, but Schroeder controlled it on his left foot before lifting a pretty bloop shot right over the keeper.
All of sudden, a team that scored its first goal of the season just two days prior, led 1-0.
But Schroeder was just getting started.
Not even a minute later, the Vikings created a turnover around the middle of the field. Andrew Balkus found Schroeder again with some space, and the senior unleashed a strike that beautifully sailed over a leaping Davies’ head and into the back of the net to make it 2-0 just two minutes into the game.
“We came out trying to make sure we played stuff to Grant, our attacking center mid, and he did a really nice job of laying it off and then getting the ball back,” said Triton coach Dave Mitchell. “I thought we did a pretty good job of splitting their backs and playing some good attack.”
From Georgetown’s perspective, this wasn’t suppose to happen.
This was suppose to be a layup.
But the Vikings, for the first 70 minutes of the game, played some excellent soccer. Guys like Sam Abt, Cooper Campbell, Brian Clark, Jonathan Doherty and John Emerson were rock-solid on defense for the Vikings, and kept the Royals frustrated offensively for most of the game. Playing with low numbers all season and limited subs, it was a valiant effort from a group that would be excused for having some tired legs.
“I’m proud of the fact that, we’ve been struggling with numbers all year long, so we’ve been playing the games with no more than two subs,” said Mitchell. “So I give our boys credit for fighting through that.”
Georgetown, however, refused to quit.
After 70 minutes of frustration, the Royals finally broke through when junior Jackson Lasquade took a nice through-ball from Jason Gioia and finished to make it 2-1 with 10 minutes left. The goal lit a switch, and for the final 10 minutes the game was mostly played in the Royals’ offensive zone.
“I think we just started to focus and link passes together better,” said Georgetown coach Chris DiFranco. “(Triton) disrupted our game pretty well, their defense, we had trouble moving the ball to where we wanted it. and then, all of a sudden, we started to break harder for balls and started wanting it a little bit more. So we woke up, so to speak.”
And the equalizer came with just under five minutes left.
With the Royals sending everyone forward on the press, junior Cam Willis sent in a corner pass that eventually found Gioia’s foot through traffic. A junior himself, Gioia was able to control it before sending in a shot that miraculously tied the game.
“It was just effort,” said DiFranco. “It was finding the right spot and burying a shot. You know, we missed that shot 10 times this game, and we just had to find the back of the net. But it was all about effort, that’s what it came down to.”
And the Royals nearly went on to win it.
With two minutes left, Gioia got a good look from right in front of the net. But Triton goalie John Dwyer made the best of his 9 saves in the biggest moment, leaping to his left to make a diving stop to end the game in a 2-2 draw.
Georgetown 2, Triton 2
Goals: T — Grant Schroeder 2; G — Jackson Lasquade, Jason Gioia
Assists: T — Nick Hubbard-Brucher, Andrew Balkus; G — Gioia, Cam Wilis
Saves: T — John Dwyer 9; G — Kyle Davies 4
Georgetown (3-6-5): 0 2 — 2
Triton (0-14-1): 2 0 — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.