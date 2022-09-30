NEWBURYPORT — Whether it’s on the baseball diamond or on the soccer field, Owen Tahnk is pitching shutouts.
Thursday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound goalie helped the Newburyport boys soccer team blank rival Amesbury, 4-0, on its home turf. It was already the eighth clean sheet of the season in just nine games for the keeper, who has allowed just one goal all fall for the undefeated Clippers (9-0).
But not too long ago, Tahnk made headlines off of the pitch.
And it had to do with his pitch-ing.
At the beginning of August, Tahnk announced his commitment to continue his baseball career at Harvard. Yes, that Harvard. With a 4.28 weighted GPA and a fastball quickly creeping up towards 90 miles per hour, the right-hander earned himself an opportunity to play at one of the countries oldest, most prestigous and well-known universities.
“I was very excited to make the commitment,” said Tahnk. “The whole process was pretty stressful, so it was nice to finally get it done. Harvard was always where I wanted to go, so I’m excited that it all worked out in the end.”
It was also a well-earned relief following a torrid summer on the AAU trail.
This past spring, of course, Newburyport baseball made a run to the Division 3 state title game, and Tahnk certainly played a huge part batting .384 with 22 runs scored and 18 RBI. But all season he was dealing with a back injury that kept him off the mound, so it was, in some regards, a lost year when it came to what Tahnk was being recruited for.
However, Harvard still saw plenty over the summer to pull the trigger.
So in the meantime until this upcoming spring — when he fully intends to be back pitching for the Clippers — Tahnk has resumed his position as the starting goalie for the soccer team for the second straight year. After making a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals a year ago, the Clippers are loaded up again for another deep run.
“We’re very strong on defense, I really don’t get many shots a game,” laughed Tank, who stopped the only shot he faced Thursday afternoon. “We’re all seniors, which is good, and we’ve all been playing together for a really long time so we have that chemistry. I think that’s what is carrying us to wins.”
Through nine games, Newburyport has outscored its opponents a combined 27-1.
It was a little bit of a slow start for the Clippers on Thursday, and that was to be expected with the quality of Amesbury starting goalie Charlie Mackie (17 saves) as well as top defenders Dylan Crossman and Eyob Brown. But eventually, with five minutes left in the first half, the Clippers broke through.
Zach Rosa sent a ball into the offensive zone that bounced over multiple defenders, and Caelan Twichell was in the right spot to send it home. Minutes later, senior James Forrest-Hay got a free kick and curled in a beautiful ball that crashed into the upper-left corner of the net.
It was already the ninth goal of the season for Forrest-Hay, who has now scored in eight straight games.
“We’ve all been playing together for years, since like second grade, so the chemistry is great,” said Forrest-Hay. “Everyone knows how to play with each other and it just works. We don’t really have to work on our passes because the chemistry is already there.”
The late first-half goals woke the entire team up, and the Clippers kept swinging after the break.
Twichell sent home his second goal of the game off an assist from Adam Bovee, then completed the hat-trick with 21 minutes left. Both Amesbury (1-6) and Newburyport were able to get some valuable minutes for their entire benches the rest of the way.
“We came out a little flat and Amesbury came out strong,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “It forced me to take that timeout, and the guys really responded. We got those two late goals in the first half, then really kept it going and played a good second half.”
Newburyport 4, Amesbury 0
Goals: Caelan Twichell 3, James Forrest-Hay
Assists: Adam Bovee, Zach Rosa
Saves: N — Owen Tahnk 1, Jack McCarthy 0; A — Charlie Mackie 17
Amesbury (1-6): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (9-0): 2 2 — 4
