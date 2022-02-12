HAVERHILL -- You may not think it when you see the matchup, but there's always a little bit of extra juice when Amesbury faces off with Haverhill on the ice.
And the reason why is quite simple.
For years now, Amesbury has been a co-op team with Whittier Tech. And many of the kids who come to play hockey from Whittier live in Haverhill, where the technical school is located. So, for a good handful of the guys wearing red Saturday night, their childhood friends and next door neighbors were across the rink wearing white.
And as far as this season is concerned, it's the hometown kids skating away with the bragging rights.
After earning a win earlier in the year, Haverhill completed the season sweep of Amesbury on Saturday when it skated to a 5-1 win on its Senior Night. Amesbury actually had more shots (39-30), but junior Haverhill goalie Dylan Soucy was lights out in a 38-save performance.
"Their goalie stood on his head," said Amesbury coach Steve Costa. "We outshot them, but we didn't play our best game.
"We have a lot of kids from Haverhill, so it's a good rivalry. And Haverhill played very well tonight. They were more physical than we were, and we had some trouble completing passes. But we were getting plenty of shots, just no traffic in front."
The loss certainly stings.
But, it's only a small blip in the road for an Amesbury team that is playing some rather good hockey of late. Heading into Saturday night, Amesbury (6-5-2) had gone 4-0-2 over its last six, which included ties against traditional CAL powers Newburyport and Triton as well as a dramatic 7-6 win over Methuen.
And the tie against the Clippers was the first positive result in that particular rivalry in at least a decade.
So, all told, pretty impressive for a team that came into the season not having played in two years. With Whittier cancelling its winter sports season a year ago due to the pandemic, that marked an end to the hockey season before it even started. So coming into tryouts this winter season, Amesbury only had four players with previous varsity experience.
But remarkably, even after Saturday's loss, Amesbury still sits atop the CAL Baker division.
"We're getting a complete team effort," said Costa. "We've been playing real well defensively until tonight. But, we just had a letdown. Haverhill was ready to play and we didn't come ready."
But like their coach said, Saturday's setback wasn't due to a lack of shots.
Cam Richard, Luke MacFarland, Brodie Marcotte, Thatcher Kezer IV and the rest of the Amesbury forwards came out hot. They had two chances at power plays in the first period, and outshot Haverhill 12-6 after the first 15 minutes, but couldn't convert.
And the Hillies (8-8) book-ended the first and second periods with goals.
With just over a minute left in the first, Brendan Fitzgerald scored his first of two goals on the night when his shot got past Amesbury goalie Tyler Bartniski. Then just two minutes into the second, Justin Torosian's shot found its way through traffic to make it 2-0.
Despite the score, Bartniski (26 saves) still played well and kept Amesbury in it. The junior was also excellent in Wednesday's tie against Newburyport when he stopped 40 shots.
Amesbury trailed 3-0 heading into the third, but got some life when Haverhill was assessed a five-minute major midway through the period. Matt Venturi positioned himself in front of the net, and after a shot led to a rebound and a scrum in front, the sophomore was able to get his stick on the puck and poke it in to make it 3-1.
But Fitzgerald, a senior captain, scored off a breakaway rebound of his own soon after to stop any notion of a comeback, and the Hillies added another goal with just a couple of minutes left.
Amesbury will now need to regroup ahead of Monday's game against Dracut, which will be a special opportunity.
Puck drop is set from 7:30 p.m., and will take place at Lowell's Tsongas Center.
"We've been waiting for that one, so the kids are pretty excited," said Costa. "It's a good team, it's a young team. When we started off the year we only had 4 kids with varsity experience. So they've all grown a lot already."
Haverhill 5, Amesbury 1
Amesbury (6-5-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (8-8): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: A — Matthew Venturi; H — Brendan Fitzgerald 2, Justin Torosian, Darren Ackerman, John Bishop
Saves: A — Tyler Bartniski 26; H — Dylan Soucy 38
