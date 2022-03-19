LOWELL -- Even as they threw on their sweatshirts and gathered their backpacks, getting ready to head out of the Tsongas Center basement and onto the victorious bus ride home, it still didn't feel real for the Amesbury girls basketball team.
What they had just done over the last 32 minutes on the court -- the same Lowell court that had been a House of Horrors for the program over the past few years -- and what they had earned for themselves was still settling in.
But, newsflash, it happened.
With about 90 seconds left in Saturday's Division 4 state title game against No. 10 Millbury, Amesbury senior captains Avery Hallinan, McKenna Hallinan, Gabby Redford and Liv DeLong were subbed out for the last time in their high school careers. They left to a standing ovation from the Amesbury faithful having built a commanding lead, and watched from the sidelines as the bench closed out a dominant 57-31 win -- clinching the program's first ever state title. And as the clock hit triple zeroes, the girls stormed the court in celebration having ended one of the greatest seasons in program history the best possible way.
And for those four seniors, this was a dream in the making since the second grade.
"It hasn't really set in," said McKenna Hallinan. "And it's like crazy to think because at the beginning of the year we all thought that this could be our year. We always thought we were going to go far in the playoffs. But to actually do it, it still really hasn't set in yet. Even when we were up 20 I was still freaking out. Because, even in the South Hadley game (in the semis) they literally hit five 3s to come back. So we were all like, 'Okay, there's four minutes left, lets keep winding this clock.'
"But then when it got to around two minutes it was like, 'We got this, finally!'"
And to say that No. 4 Amesbury's title win on Saturday was anything less than dominant would be an understatement. In fact, you could say that for its entire postseason run.
In its five playoff games, Amesbury (21-4) held opponents to just 40.8 points per game and won by an average of 17.2 points.
"I'm so happy," said Redford, a Framingham State commit who had 14 points on four 3s in Saturday's win. "It's a great way to finish our high school careers. I'm just so happy that we won. Everyone did so well."
Every team has the goal of winning a state title when the season starts. But, in Amesbury's case, the girls knew heading into the winter how achievable that goal was. The four seniors, of course, made it to back-to-back Division 3 North Finals (a state quarterfinal) as freshmen and sophomores before losing both times to St. Mary's on the same Tsongas Center court. But with reigning Daily News MVP Avery Hallinan back this winter, along with the three other seniors, expectations were high.
But now, just this season alone, Amesbury won its fourth straight CAL Baker title, its first Spartan Classic title and now the ultimate title of them all -- a Division 4 state title.
"It's crazy," said Avery Hallinan, an Endicott commit who had a game-high 20 points. "Just from freshman year and going with Ali (Napoli) and Flannery (O'Connor) to the North Finals, here, and then losing twice, being able to win here for a state title is just an amazing feeling. And we got to do it with all of our friends. We're all so close, and it's just great to be able to do it as a team."
Added DeLong: "We've been working so hard all season for this. This was our main goal when we got to high school, and to be able to do it just feels amazing."
In its final game together as a group, Amesbury put on a clinic on Saturday.
A DeLong jumper put Amesbury up 7-6 after a low-scoring first quarter, and Avery Hallinan started the second with two straight driving layups. Junior Sami Kimball (10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block) hit a midrange J, and Redford drilled two 3s right before half to put Amesbury up 22-14 at the break.
"The girls did everything well," said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. "(Millbury) posed a lot of challenges because the games I saw they hit so many 3s, so we had to make sure they had no open looks. And I think tonight, what Gabby did and what McKenna did on Nos. 10 and 11 (Millbury top scorers Bianca Vincequere and Ashleigh Lagor), who I think are terrific young players who I think are going to be back in this position again, was fantastic."
And if there was to be any comeback attempt after halftime, Amesbury snuffed it out early.
Redford and McKenna started the third quarter with steals defensively, and midway through the quarter Redford banked in her fourth 3 of the day to put her team up 29-17. That back-breaking 3 was a killer for Millbury (19-5), and DeLong added a strong and-1 at the end of the quarter to put Amesbury up 38-22 heading to the fourth.
"I was feeling it today," smiled Redford after the game.
Amesbury kept the pedal down to start the fourth with an Avery Hallinan and-1 that put the lead over 20, and Millbury could never get anything going offensively. The Woolies were held under 10 points by Amesbury's stout defense in all four quarters.
After the game, the four seniors held the championship banner proudly with their coach, knowing that they earned themselves the title of "Queens of the State."
Their shoes will be impossible to fill for the program moving forward, but the historic legacy they'll leave behind won't be forgotten.
"Those four seniors man, they're just competitive in everything," said Dollas. "I don't care if it's like checkers or whatever, they come to play every single time. They've played a lot of minutes all season long, and for them to be this healthy at the end of the season means that they've taken care of themselves.
"But yeah we talked about winning a state championship over the summer, and we put ourselves in a position to do it. It was hard keeping these practices going this long with kids when it's 60 degrees out, but they stayed focused all year and they didn't lose it.
"I couldn't be more proud of them."
Amesbury 57, Millbury 31
Division 4 State Championship
Millbury (31): Danielle Gilbert 1-0-2, Bianca Vincequere 1-0-2, Ashleigh Lagor 6-1-13, Layce Hermans 1-2-5, Katelyn Gasco 2-0-6, Maya Bravo 1-1-3, Brielle Brothers 0-0-0, Caylee Wilbur 0-0-0, Courtney Wilbur 0-0-0, Alana Cudmore 0-0-0, Samantha McRae 0-0-0. Totals 12-4-31
Amesbury (57): Gabby Redford 5-0-14, McKenna Hallinan 0-1-1, Avery Hallinan 7-6-20, Liv DeLong 3-1-7, Sami Kimball 4-2-10, Cali Catarius 0-0-0, Emma Dollas 1-0-3, Ellie Marden 0-2-2, Sadie Bolth 0-0-0, Hailee Gerrior 0-0-0, Izzy Levasseur 0-0-0. Totals 20-12-57
3-pointers: A — Redford 4, Dollas; M — Gasco 2, Hermans
Millbury (19-6): 6 8 8 9 — 31
Amesbury (21-4): 7 15 16 19 — 57
