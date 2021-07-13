Two standouts with ties to the Greater Newburyport region were among those selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Amesbury resident Jared Dupere, a former Governor's Academy and Northeastern University baseball star, was drafted in the 13th round (386th overall) by the San Francisco Giants, and Exeter's Cody Morissette, a Boston College star and the nephew of Newburyport High athletic director Kyle Hodsdon, was chosen by the Miami Marlins in the second round (52nd overall).
Dupere recently completed an outstanding junior season for Northeastern, hitting .343 with 21 home runs, 50 RBI and a .781 slugging percentage while leading the Huskies to a 36-12 record, a CAA championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Morissette batted .321 with six home runs and 33 RBI in 2021 and the year prior he was named a Collegiate Baseball News All-American, hitting .448 with a .655 slugging and .522 on-base percentage in 2020.
Other notable draft picks included Morissette's BC teammate Sal Frelick of Lexington (1st round, 15th overall to the Milwaukee Brewers), Dupere's Northeastern teammate Brandon Dufault of Windham, N.H. (16th round, 471st overall to Los Angeles Angels) and former Central Catholic teammates Steve Hajjar of North Andover and the University of Michigan (second round, 52nd overall to the Minnesota Twins) and Dom Keegan of Methuen and Vanderbilt (19th round, 573 overall to the New York Yankees).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.