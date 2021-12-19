McHale action

Quintin McHale and Triton are at North Reading Monday night.

 Ben Laing

Monday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Reading at Triton, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Malden Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Triton at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you