Monday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Amesbury at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Reading at Triton, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport at Malden Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 6 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Triton at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
