Monday, May 15 highlights
Baseball
Beverly 2, Pentucket 1
Pentucket (1): Kamuda 4-0-1, Ventola 4-0-1, Kutcher 3-1-1, Robertson 4-0-0, Meisner 1-0-1, Bartholomew 0-0-0, Martin 4-0-0, Woodsum 3-0-0, Pergola 2-0-0, M. Cloutier 3-0-0, Powers 4-0-1. Totals 32-1-5
RBI: Ventola
LP: Kutcher
Records: Pentucket 3-11
Boys Lacrosse
Manchester 19, Amesbury 6
Goals: Max White 2, Andrew Baker, Brady Cooper, Grady Hagan, Jack Welch
Assists: Baker 2, Cooper, Hagan, White, Brynn Zellen
Saves: Ben Richard 18
Records: Amesbury 6-8
Triton 11, Lynnfield 7
Goals: Shawn Twomey 4, JP Trojan 3, Thomas Cahill 2, Braeden McDonald, Seamus Cahill
Assists: Michael Taylor 2, S. Cahill 2, Twomey, Trojan, T. Cahill, McDonald
Saves: Charlie Clare 12
Lynnfield: 3112 7
Triton (7-7): 3233 11
Girls Lacrosse
Manchester 13, Georgetown 3
Goals: Mary Surette 2, Molly Giguere
Assists: Lyla Schneider
Saves: Katie Davies 13
Records: Manchester 10-4, Georgetown 6-9
Pentucket 18, North Reading 8
Goals: Ella Palmer 4, Cat Colvin 4, Ashley Gagnon 3, Morgan Gallant 2, Audrey Conover, Angie Bogucki, Katherine Wisniewski, Sydney Trout, Kate Conover
Assists: S. Trout 3, A. Conover 2, K. Conover 2, Gagnon, Palmer, Katie Drislane
Pentucket (8-5): 108 18
North Reading:26 8
Lynnfield 16, Triton 4
Goals: Chloe Connors 2, Ally Pugh, Riley McDonald
Assists: Connors
Saves: Julia Price 11
Records: Triton 1-13
Softball
Newburyport 5, Masconomet 2
Newburyport (5): Morrissey cf 4-1-3, Bolcome rf 2-0-0, Meleedy p 4-1-0, Keefe ss 3-0-1, Habib c 3-0-1, LaVallee 2b 3-1-2, Dowell lf 3-1-1, McLeod 3b 3-0-0, Puleo 1b 2-1-1. Totals 27-5-9
RBI: Keefe 2, Morrissey, Puleo
WP: Meleedy
Newburyport (10-5): 0020030 5
Masconomet: 0000020 2
Lynnfield 17, Georgetown 3
Georgetown (3): Grant p 3-2-2, Fair c 3-0-0, Mariani 1b 1-0-1, Z. Halmen cf 2-0-0, Figueroa 3b 3-0-0, Ruggeiro rf 2-0-1, Cirone lf 2-0-1, M. Halmen rf 1-0-1, Thresher rf 1-0-0, Robinson ss 1-0-0, Girard rf 1-1-1. Totals 21-3-7
RBI: Mariani 2
LP: Grant
Georgetown (7-7): 10002 3
Lynnfield (9-6): 94040 17
Pentucket 30, Lawrence 2
Pentucket (30): Bickford 3b 4-4-3, Murphy ss 3-1-2, Griffin cf 2-2-0, Smith cf 2-0-1, Pichette 1b 3-4-3, Calkins ph 0-1-0, Mitchell 2b 1-3-1, Gatchell 2b 3-1-1, Hackett dp 2-4-1, Bartholomew lf 0-2-0, Bub lf 0-2-0, LaCroix rf 2-1-1, Connelly rf 1-2-1, Agocs c 2-3-1. Totals 25-30-15
RBI: Bickford 7, Murphy 4, Agocs 4, Mitchell 4, Bartholomew 3, Pichette 2, LaCroix 2, Griffin, Calkins, Gatchell, Hackett, Bub, Connelly
WP: LeBel; LP:
Records: Pentucket 11-4
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 2
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 3. Alex Lambert (5-7, 6-2, 6-1)
Doubles: 1. Brindley Fisher/Spencer Colwell (6-0, 6-0); 2. Braeden Curran/Jonas Kinney (6-2, 6-0)
Records: Newburyport 5-6
