Monday, Feb. 20 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 76, Newburyport 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (62): McElhinney 0-6-6, McDonald 4-0-12, Ward 2-0-4, Pavao 3-0-6, Schwab 2-0-4, O. Foley 0-0-0, E. Foley 12-6-30. Totals 23-12-62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers: McDonald 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 28181317 76
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (16-3): 16121816 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Norwell 6, Triton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Norwell: 042 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (10-7-2): 110 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport Bank Classic First Round
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Cal Wardwell, Tyler Egan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Andrew Johnson, Michael Taylor
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Wes Rollins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (9-9-0): 211 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 200 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jack Stewart 2, Chase Pelletier, Nolan Cole
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Cole 2, Stewart
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ben Guertin 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Amesbury 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (7-10): 2110 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (12-6-1): 1211 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: H -- Jayden Baran, Nick DiBurro, Darren Ackerman, John Bishop, Will Janes; A -- Bodie Marcotte, Matt Venturi, Ben Richard, Thomas McElhaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: H -- Baran, Ackerman, Janes, Braxton Caswell, Tiger Mulligan; A -- Kaiden Bedard 3, Joey Duggan, Richard, Cam Richard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: H -- Max Boyer 24; A -- Tre Marcotte 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover: 1100 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (9-8-3): 0021 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport Bank Classic First Round
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport win in shootout, 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jackson DeVivo, Colby Arel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shootout Goals: Tristan Joyce, Braeden Curran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Will Palermino, Cade Eiserman, DeVivo, Charlie Forrest
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, Norwell 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Norwell: 0120 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (8-9-2): 1111 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport Bank Classic First Round
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport wins in shootout
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maggie Fitzgerald, Kiara Farrar, Jenna Oliver
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Teagan Wilson
